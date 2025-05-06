Gujarat Titans finally hold onto a catch as Suryakumar Yadav perishes for 35 in MI vs GT IPL 2025 game [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore struck a crucial blow by dismissing Mumbai Indians’ (MI) in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter. The two teams are facing off in Match 56 of the season on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The breakthrough came on the fourth ball of the 11th over of the Indians' innings. Sai Kishore floated one up, enticing Suryakumar to go for an inside-out lofted shot. However, he mistimed it, sending the ball straight to wide long-off, where Shahrukh Khan took a simple catch. The dismissal came as a huge relief for GT, who had already put down four chances earlier in the innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Suryakumar played a solid knock, scoring 35 off 24 balls, including five boundaries. His dismissal left Mumbai Indians at 97/3 after 10.4 overs.

Sai Kishore strikes twice as MI lose half their side for 106 against GT

After being put in to bat, Mumbai Indians lost Ryan Rickelton for just two in the first over, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj, with Sai Sudharsan taking a sharp catch. However, later in the same over, Sudharsan dropped a sitter, giving Will Jacks a reprieve on zero.

Rohit Sharma followed soon after, departing for seven in the fourth over. Suryakumar Yadav was also handed a lifeline on 10, when Sai Kishore dropped a straightforward chance in the fifth over.

The fielding woes continued for GT as Siraj spilled another catch in the sixth, letting Jacks off the hook again—this time on 29. In the eighth over, Shubman Gill missed a difficult chance, allowing Suryakumar to survive once more on 21.

The Suryakumar-Jacks partnership, which added 71 runs, was finally broken in the 11th over when the former was dismissed for 35. Jacks followed soon after, falling for a well-made 53 off 35 balls in the next over.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya (1) had a disappointing outing, leaving the hosts reeling at 106/5 after 12.3 overs. At the time of writing, Mumbai Indians were 111/5 after 13 overs, with Tilak Varma (6) and Naman Dhir (1) at the crease.

