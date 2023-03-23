"Halamithi Habibo?!"- Netizens react after umpire's signal for Impact player rule in IPL 2023 goes viral on Twitter

Fans will witness a new umpire signal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for the recently introduced Impact player rule for the upcoming season. To signal the usage of the impact player rule, umpires will have their fists clenched and hands crossed above their heads.

The Impact player rule will come into effect for the first time this year. As part of it, the captains can name four players in addition to the 11 players after the toss. They can then substitute one of those players with someone in the playing XI during the game.

Substitutions can happen at the start of the innings, at the end of the over, or at the fall of a wicket. The replacement player in the original playing XI will not be allowed to return once substituted. Also, an impact player can be a foreigner only if there are fewer than four overseas players in the XI. If four overseas players are already present, then only Indian players are to be chosen for the four slots.

After learning about the umpire's signal for the Impact player rule in IPL 2023, fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to it. Here are some of the best ones:

AJAY @ajay71845



Umpires when an Impact player enters the field : Johns. @CricCrazyJohns : The Indian Express) The sign from the umpire for Impact player rule in IPL. (: The Indian Express) The sign from the umpire for Impact player rule in IPL. (📷 : The Indian Express) https://t.co/mshQIsdspl Halamithi Habibo?!Umpires when an Impact player enters the field : twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Halamithi Habibo?! Umpires when an Impact player enters the field : twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… https://t.co/C4n1WTd0Ed

ℬℴ𝓃𝓎 ℬ𝒾𝓈𝓌𝒶𝓈 @4mBAD @CricCrazyJohns I wanted them to use a sign board just like in Football. Opportunity missed. @CricCrazyJohns I wanted them to use a sign board just like in Football. Opportunity missed. https://t.co/qdPxcRlOzw

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye The new umpire signal for introduction of Impact player in #IPL is “ Clench fists and cross their hands above their head” .. I remember a Bachchan poster like this . Will become reel material for sure :) The new umpire signal for introduction of Impact player in #IPL is “ Clench fists and cross their hands above their head” .. I remember a Bachchan poster like this . Will become reel material for sure :)

.g @LG36017



#IPL2023 #Mumbaiindians #ChennaiSuperKings The sign from the umpire for Impact player rule in IPL. (: Superstar Vijay ) The sign from the umpire for Impact player rule in IPL. (📷 : Superstar Vijay )#IPL2023 #Mumbaiindians #ChennaiSuperKings https://t.co/MbLhPkAHQ5

"It seems the Rajasthan Royals will reach the final once again"- Mohammad Kaif ahead of IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif opined that the Rajasthan Royals are one of the strongest teams on paper this season and went on to predict that they have a great chance of making it to the finals again. The Royals had a decent run last year as they ended as runner-ups after losing to Gujarat Titans in the final.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif said:

"It seems the Rajasthan Royals will reach the IPL final once again because they are an extremely strong team on paper. I am seeing this team far ahead in the race for the IPL 2023 final. They have Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal. Yes Prasidh Krishna, who was a main bowler last time, is injured. Trent Boult picks up wickets with the new ball."

"They are a complete team. They have Buttler in batting, who wins the match alone if he fires. Then they have Hetmyer, who plays the finishing role. Sanju Samson plays at No. 3, his record is fantastic. He is also captaining well."

Do you agree with Kaif's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

