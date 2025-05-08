"Ham to doobenge sanam tumhe bhi le chalenge"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's win vs KKR in thrilling IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in the 57th match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7. It was only the third victory for CSK after 12 games as they remain at the bottom of the points table.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts then notched up a respectable total of 179 for six in 20 overs. Rahane led his side from the front by top-scoring with a responsible knock of 48 (33) in the top order. Sunil Narine (26), Manish Pandey (36), and Andre Russell (38) chipped in with useful contributions. Noor Ahmad scalped four wickets for CSK with the ball in the first innings.

In reply, CSK reached 183/8 in 19.4 overs to edge past KKR and register their third win of the season. Dewald Brevis (52), Shivam Dube (45), and Urvil Patel (31) set up the platform for the chase, while MS Dhoni (17*) and Anshul Kamboj (4*) provided the finishing touches.

Fans enjoyed Wednesday night's thrilling IPL 2025 match between the Chennai and Kolkata franchises. They shared their reactions to the match by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"We are trying to think for the next year"- CSK captain MS Dhoni after win vs KKR in IPL 2025 match in Kolkata

At the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni reflected on CSK's win, saying:

"We have just won our third game. Quite a few things which haven't gone our way. It was identifying the problems and finding the remedies rather than thinking too much of what happened. We are trying to think for the next year. Things looking positive as far as batting is concerned. They are backing themselves to play the big shots.

"You may see the new players in the next in practice games but we are out so they are getting the games. It's not about technically sound batters but who are more game aware. If they can figure out those things, you will be scoring runs for your team. Simple, you had to keep the spinners out of the game. Brevis gave us that luxury and we didn't want to give wickets to Varun and Sunil and let's see what happens from here on," Dhoni continued.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8.

