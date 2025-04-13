Hardik Pandya gifts bat to breakout WPL star ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya gifted a bat to women's cricketer Kashvee Gautam ahead of the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). She was the highest wicket-taker among Indian players during WPL 2025 while playing for the Gujarat Giants. Gautam picked up 11 wickets from nine games at an average of 18.18, with 3/11 being her best figures.

After her impressive all-round performances, the 21-year-old earned her maiden India team call-up in the squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Kashvee Gautam, who looks up to Hardik Pandya, had asked the star all-rounder for a bat during WPL 2025. Pandya recently fulfilled her desire and kept his promise by gifting a customized 1100 gm bat to Kashvee while he was in Delhi for the IPL match.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Hardik Pandya-led MI are currently in ninth position on the IPL 2025 points table

Hardik Pandya's first season as MI captain was disastrous, as his team finished last in the points table last year. His struggles have continued in IPL 2025 due to MI's poor overall performance in their first five games, which resulted in four losses. The Mumbai team will be aiming to bring their season back on track with a better showing in their upcoming match against DC tonight.

Here is MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

