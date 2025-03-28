Hardik Pandya meets and hugs his former Gujarat Titans teammates ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya interacted with the Gujarat Titans (GT) contingent ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 clash. The two sides will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29.

Ad

Hardik led the GT side during their first two years in the IPL, in 2022 and 2023. He also led them to the IPL 2022 title in front of a massive home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, Pandya parted ways with the Titans after two seasons and returned to MI through an all-cash trade ahead of IPL 2024.

The star all-rounder recently reconnected with his former GT teammates during a training session in Ahmedabad. MI posted a video on its official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of Hardik Pandya's friendly meet-up with the likes of Shubman Gill, Ashish Nehra, Rashid Khan, and others. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

Hardik Pandya will return as MI captain during the upcoming GT match in IPL 2025 after sitting out against CSK

Hardik Pandya was forced to miss MI's opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 23, due to an over-rate ban carried over from the previous season.

Suryakumar Yadav led the team in his absence, but Super Kings won the encounter comfortably by four wickets. Pandya will return to lead the MI side on Saturday against GT.

Ad

Here is MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025 (All timings in IST):

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

Ad

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback