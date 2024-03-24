Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of his match fees after KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana has copped heavy fines for his 'flying kiss' send-off to SunRisers Hyderabad opener Mayank Agarwal in Match 3 of IPL 2024 on Saturday. The right-arm seamer has emerged to have committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of IPL's Code of Conduct.

With the Knight Riders needing a wicket desperately, Rana dismissed Mayank, but gave a 'flying kiss' send-off. In turn, the right-handed batter also gave him a stare. The 22-year-old copped 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for his two offences.

It's also worth noting that the match referee's decision is final and binding in case of Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct.

Harshit Rana bowls a match-winning final over in Kolkata

Harshit Rana dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen. (Credits: Twitter)

Harshit Rana took figures of 3/33 as the Kolkata Knight Riders survived Heinrich Klaasen's assault to register a four-run victory in the contest. After losing the toss, the Knight Riders recovered well to post 208 in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten and explosive 64* from Andre Russell.

The Knight Riders were well on top when the SunRisers required 78 off 27 deliveries at one stage. Nevertheless, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, and Shahbaz Ahmed brought their side closer to the target. However, Rana secured two breakthroughs in the final over, including of Klaasen's as the SunRisers only managed 204 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Here's what Shreyas Iyer said about Rana at the post-match presentation:

"To be honest, in the last over I thought anything could happen. They needed 13 runs and we probably didn't have the most experienced bowler bowling at that particular time. This is the time where he could become a hero. That's what I told him. 'Back yourself. No matter what happens in this situation, we're going to back you.'"

Russell, who slammed 64* off 25 and took two wickets, emerged as the Player of the Match.