"Have teams figured out something?" - Aakash Chopra picks Sunil Narine among KKR players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs GT

Ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 13), Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the opposing teams have figured out a way to dismiss Sunil Narine. Jasprit Bumrah castled the spin-bowling all-rounder for a golden duck in the Kolkata-based franchise's previous game.

With 18 points from 12 games, KKR are perched atop the points table. They are the first team to qualify for the playoffs and a win against GT will help them confirm their spot in Qualifier 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Narine as the first Kolkata Knight Riders player to watch out in Monday's game.

"The first player in focus will be Sunil Narine. You remember how Sunil Narine got out in the last match - Jasprit Bumrah, full ball, yorker. Have teams figured out something? We didn't think he would bat with such consistency consistently," he elaborated (8:10).

"The difference has come because of the confidence Gautam Gambhir and the new management have shown in him. Don't bowl him length balls. You call it good length but when he bats, it's bad length. Go to the temple and come so that Sunil Narine doesn't hit you today," the former India opener added.

Narine is KKR's top run-getter in IPL 2024. The left-handed batter has smashed 461 runs at a strike rate of 182.93 in 12 innings this season.

"He is looking the fittest you have seen him in the last four to five years" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's Andre Russell

Andre Russell has scored 222 runs and taken 15 wickets in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Andre Russell as the second Kolkata Knight Riders player in focus against the Gujarat Titans.

"I am thinking about Andre Russell as my second player. This will be interesting because Rashid Khan doesn't allow him to hit that easily. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad will be held back for him. However, Andre Russell, considering the sort of form he is in, not just with the bat but also with the ball. He is looking the fittest you have seen him in the last four to five years," he reasoned (11:15).

The reputed commentator reckons either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana could be the KKR specialist bowler to watch out for in Monday's game.

"You have two options for the third player. It can be either Varun Chakaravarthy or Harshit Rana. I like both players a lot. I remain slightly more tempted towards Harshit Rana because he does a good job while bowling difficult overs. You can pick either of them. Both are playing very well," Chopra said.

Chakaravarthy and Rana are KKR's top two wicket-takers in IPL 2024. While the mystery spinner has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.34 in 12 games, the right-arm seamer has accounted for 16 dismissals in nine innings at an economy rate of 9.71.

