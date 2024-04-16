"He almost scored a century the last time he played here" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal heading into Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Aakash Chopra has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal among the Rajasthan Royals (RR) players in focus for their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The two sides will face off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. Jaiswal has aggregated 102 runs at an underwhelming average of 17.00 in six innings in the ongoing edition of the IPL and is yet to score a half-century.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra recalled that Jaiswal narrowly missed a century in the Rajasthan Royals' nine-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata in IPL 2023.

"Shall we go with Yashasvi this time? I want to go with Yashasvi because he showed a little form in the last match and he almost scored a century the last time he played here. They tried to bowl a wide to stop his hundred. He probably hit Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over," he said (7:00).

The former India batter noted that the Rajasthan Royals opener seemed to be regaining his form in their last game against the Punjab Kings.

"Mitchell Starc will bowl the first over this time. However, I feel we can go towards Yashasvi Jaiswal for this particular game because he has finally looked in better form after giving himself a little time. So my first player to watch out for will be Yashasvi Jaiswal," Chopra observed.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98 off just 47 deliveries in RR's clash against KKR at the Eden Gardens last year. Sanju Samson blocked a Suyash Sharma delivery down the leg side to prevent a wide when the Royals needed three runs for a win, with Jaiswal on 94. The left-handed opener then struck a four off the first ball of the next over, when a six would have taken him to a century.

"I am going with Riyan Parag as my second player to watch out for" - Aakash Chopra on the Rajasthan Royals' middle-order batter

Riyan Parag is the Rajasthan Royals' highest run-getter in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Riyan Parag ahead of Sanju Samson as the second Rajasthan Royals player to watch out for.

"I am always split between the two, that whether I should go with Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag. Riyan Parag will come in the middle order. Since Sanju bats at No. 3 and they lose an early wicket these days, there is a bit of a bigger threat for whoever plays at No. 3. So I am going with Riyan Parag as my second player to watch out for," he reasoned (7:30).

"He is a good player and is in good form as well. If you have to neutralize Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy's threat in the middle, you will need Riyan Parag to fire," the renowned commentator added.

Chopra named Trent Boult as the Royals seamer he is eager to watch.

"I am picking Trent Boult. The only reason for it is that the new ball is swinging here. He has the ability to dismiss both Phil Salt and Sunil Narine and has done that before as well. Sunil Narine has probably gotten out to him twice in just eight balls. If Phil Salt has a weakness, it's the full incoming deliveries," he explained.

Boult has picked up six wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.30 in IPL 2024. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (11) has scalped more wickets than the New Zealand left-arm seamer for the Jaipur-based franchise this season.

