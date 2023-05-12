"He is as big a name as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav" - Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal becoming IPL's highest wicket-taker

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Yuzvendra Chahal for becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal registered figures of 4/25 in four overs as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered an emphatic nine-wicket win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11. In the process, the leg-spinner (187) overtook Lasith Malinga (183) to become the most successful bowler in the tournament's 16-year history.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on Yuzvendra Chahal's achievement, to which he responded:

"If you compare his stature with any IPL batter, it will be higher than theirs. We forget bowlers at times because we give more importance to batters. He is as big a name as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav if we see his performances."

The former Mumbai Indians spinner recalled the time when the Haryana bowler joined the franchise as an upcoming youngster, saying:

"Unfortunately, bowlers are not given that importance in our place but I am so glad to see his progress. When he was young, I remember the time when he came to the Mumbai Indians camp. He was very skillful at that time as well."

Chahal went wicketless in the only match he played for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. His career saw an upswing when he joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore the subsequent year and he has never looked back thereafter.

"If any leg-spinner wants to learn bowling, watch him bowl" - Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh opined that Yuzvendra Chahal is next only to Shane Warne in the art of leg-spin, stating:

"With the intelligence he has gained while playing, he is an inspiration to everyone. If any leg-spinner wants to learn bowling, watch him bowl. There was one great Shane Warne and after that him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by pointing out that it would be an arduous task for any bowler to surpass Chahal's eventual tally of IPL wickets, elaborating:

"He bowled the 19th over and didn't allow Rinku Singh, a batter who has proved his might in this IPL, to move. He is still very young and will play for many years. It will take someone a long time to break the record he will set."

Chahal, with 21 wickets in IPL 2023, is two scalps ahead of the trio of Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan and Tushar Deshpande. Last year's Purple Cap winner will hope to do an encore this time around as well.

