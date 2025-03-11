"He creates schedules for me" - Shreyas Iyer reveals how he overcame regular back issues ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer credited his fitness trainer Sagar for his overcoming persistent back issues over the last few years. Iyer lost his spot in the Indian Test side due to a flurry of back injuries and was also subsequently snubbed from the BCCI's annual central contract list.

However, the 30-year-old responded in style, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in IPL 2024.

Iyer's victorious run continued with his state side, Mumbai, who won the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), and Irani Trophy in 2024.

Talking about how he has overcome fitness struggles, Iyer told The Times of India:

"I am extremely happy with my training routine. There is this guy Sagar who has been working with me on my training and he creates schedules for me based on my activities on the field. He helped me a lot in terms of changing my body, the training and understanding what I was going through."

Coming to the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy, Iyer played a major role in India going unbeaten to attain ultimate glory. The middle-order batter finished as the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament and India's top-scorer with 243 runs at an average of almost 49 in five matches.

"He worked with me during the IPL as well" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer credited his trainer for working with him during the IPL last season and subsequently convincing him to follow his regulations when it comes to fitness.

The 30-year-old led KKR to a dominant IPL 2024 season, with the side winning nine out of their 12 completed league games. The domination continued in the playoffs as they dismantled a red-hot SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) with ease in Qualifier 1 and the grand finale.

"He (Sagar) worked with me during the IPL as well. Lot of credit goes to him also. From there on I was convinced to follow whatever he says in terms of my fitness and it worked well," said Iyer.

Despite his incredible run, KKR and Iyer parted ways ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The star batter was picked up by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the auction for ₹26.75 crore for IPL 2025 and was subsequently made the captain.

