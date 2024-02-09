"He has not even picked up the phone and told anyone that he is available" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan not being considered for India selection

Aakash Chopra believes Ishan Kishan cannot be considered for a place in the Indian team as he hasn't yet made himself available.

Kishan opted out of India's away Test series against South Africa due to mental fatigue. He hasn't played competitive cricket since then and was ignored for the T20I series against Afghanistan and the first two Tests against England.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra concurred with Rahul Dravid's views about Kishan's non-selection. He explained (4:05):

"What Rahul has said is absolutely correct. Rahul Dravid has said that he should make available first and secondly, he needs to play some cricket, as he can't be picked for India if he is not playing any cricket. If it had been the period of June-July, it would have been acceptable."

"However, the Ranji Trophy is happening at the moment, so if first-class cricket is happening, he needs to play there to show his availability. In fact, he has not even picked up the phone and told anyone that he is available," the former India opener added.

Chopra acknowledged that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has started practicing in Kiran More's academy in Baroda. He added that the Mumbai Indians player would potentially be preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and that he would have to follow the protocol to return to the Indian setup.

"Ishan Kishan will not play at No. 5 or No. 6 in T20s" - Aakash Chopra on rumors of Kishan being unhappy about Jitesh Sharma being played ahead of him

Ishan Kishan has batted only once below No. 3 in T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see any merit in reports suggesting Ishan Kishan might have been unhappy about Jitesh Sharma being played ahead of him. He reasoned (5:10):

"There was a rumor that he wasn't happy with Jitesh Sharma's selection. Firstly, Jitesh was selected because the Indian team needed a middle-order batter. Ishan Kishan is not giving an audition for No. 5 or No. 6 and he will not play at No. 5 or No. 6 in T20s. So Jitesh only will play there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator doesn't think Kishan has been sidelined either, a perception that has been created about Sanju Samson at times.

"So I don't think that should or would have been an issue. Let rumors be rumors. I won't compare him with Sanju Samson at all because this Indian team have wanted to keep Ishan Kishan with great love. I don't think he would be sulking," Chopra stated.

Chopra noted that the only time Kishan might have felt hurt was when he was dropped for the next match after scoring an ODI double hundred against Bangladesh.

