“He did not get the credit he deserved” - Sunil Gavaskar’s brutal take on former KKR star amid heroics in IPL 2025

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer did not get his due credit for leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in IPL 2024. Gavaskar's remarks came during PBKS' second outing of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 1.

Iyer led KKR to one of the most dominant title runs last year, but the franchise still decided to let go of him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Meanwhile, PBKS acquired Iyer's services for a whopping ₹26.75 crores during the auction and subsequently made him the captain.

The 30-year-old has responded in style with back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries to help PBKS get off to a 2-0 start in IPL 2025.

Talking about Iyer on air during his commentary stint, Gavaskar said [via Hindustan Times]:

"Shreyas was the captain of the KKR side that won in 2024 and I believe that he did not get the credit he deserved. His captaincy record is quite impressive."

Iyer also helped his state side, Mumbai, win multiple titles in domestic competitions after his IPL success last year. The 30-year-old top-scored (243) for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

"The camaraderie and synergy have to click at the right time" - Shreyas Iyer on PBKS

Shreyas Iyer has led the side admirably in their opening two wins of IPL 2025 [Credit: Getty]

Shreyas Iyer believes team cohesion and camaraderie play a bigger role in team success in the IPL over playing combinations. PBKS has been the worst-performing franchise in IPL history with only two playoff qualifications in 17 years.

The side has also missed the playoffs for ten consecutive seasons, following their finals run in 2014.

Speaking to the broadcasters after PBKS' second win of the season, Iyer said (Via ESPNcricinfo):

"This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy have to click at the right time. All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win - that is what we always talk about."

KKR aside, Iyer also captained the Delhi Capitals (DC) to their best IPL result - a runners-up finish, in the 2020 season. He boasts an impressive record as captain of the IPL, winning 40 and losing just 29 out of his 72 games.

