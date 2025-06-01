"He has one eye on the Orange Cap" - Aakash Chopra on the No.3 and No. 4 contest in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Former India player Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batters in IPL 2025. He opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) player would have one eye on the Orange Cap heading into Qualifier 2 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

MI will face PBKS in the penultimate game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will book a berth in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue two days later.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on the battle between the No. 3 and No. 4 batters of both sides in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. As for the Mumbai Indians, Chopra noted that Suryakumar is eyeing the Orange Cap and scored 57 runs off 39 deliveries in the only league phase clash between the two sides.

"It could be Tilak Varma with SKY. SKY is unstoppable. He has scored 25-plus runs in 15 consecutive games. He has one eye on the Orange Cap, and he scored runs the last time he played against this team, although they had employed an excellent game plan against him," he said (8:10).

While expecting Suryakumar to be among the runs, Chopra added that Tilak Varma looked in good nick in MI's 20-run win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator two days ago.

"They bowled with mid-on in the circle, and a catch was also dropped there. I have no doubt that Punjab will come with good game plans this time too, but he is Surya dada, and the Surya shines. Tilak Varma looked to be batting well in the last match. Till the time he played, he hit good fours and sixes," he observed.

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 673 runs at a strike rate of 167.83 in 15 innings in IPL 2025, and needs 87 runs to surpass Sai Sudharsan (759) in the Orange Cap race. Tilak Varma has aggregated 299 runs at a strike rate of 136.82 in 12 innings this season.

"They hold all the aces" - Aakash Chopra on Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Shreyas Iyer is PBKS' second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra highlighted the importance of Shreyas Iyer (516 runs at a strike rate of 170.86 in 15 innings) and Josh Inglis (201 runs at a strike rate of 158.26 in nine innings) in the Punjab Kings' batting lineup in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

"Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer will come for PBKS. I think this team's heart is there because the two above them and the two below them are uncapped. However, Josh Inglis and Shreyas Iyer - there is experience, pedigree, and performance, and they hold all the aces. Even if you see the last match (against MI), Josh Inglis scored runs alongside Priyansh Arya," he said.

While observing that Inglis played a match-winning knock in PBKS' final league game against MI, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Shreyas has been responsible for the franchise's excellent run this season.

"It was the first fifty by any overseas player for Punjab this year. He came good in the match that it mattered. Shreyas Iyer has woven this team's success story. After the last match, he even said that they may have lost the battle but not the war. This is war, so be ready for that," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that both pairs have a lot of might if man-to-man marking is done. To conclude, he noted that he can't choose the better duo between the two.

