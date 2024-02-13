"He possesses the off-side game just like Dada"- Irfan Pathan compares Yashasvi Jaiswal's strokeplay with that of Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dominates the off-side play just like former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Irfan has been mesmerized by how Jaiswal took the IPL 2023 season by storm and believes there are many similarities between the youngster and Ganguly.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"There’s one player who I’m excited for, is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, it has to be seen how he performs in IPL. What an exciting player he is. He possesses the off-side game, just like Dada (Sourav Ganguly). Just like we used to see him and say, ‘He’s the king of the off-side’."

In 14 matches in the IPL 2023 season, Jaiswal scored a staggering 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. He deservedly won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award and soon made his T20I debut for India.

Irfan Pathan on Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential

Irfan Pathan believes that Jaiswal not only has a game similar to Sourav Ganguly but can also have similar success achieved by the legendary Indian batter. Irfan feels Jaiswal just needs to ensure he remains consistent and stated:

“If he goes on to play for the next 10 years, we will speak about his game as much as we spoke about Dada’s. Jaiswal is that kind of a player. And now he has scored a double hundred in international hundred and he has a great background story."

Apart from the IPL, Jaiswal has also produced sensational performances for the Indian team. He recently scored his second Test hundred, which was a sensational 209 off 290 balls against England in Visakhapatnam.

That knock helped India win the second Test by 106 runs and level the series 1-1. He already has scored 321 runs in four innings and will need to have more big scores to ensure the hosts win the series.

