"He hasn't scored runs" - Aakash Chopra on the worry for SRH ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Nitish Kumar Reddy's indifferent form as one of the concerns for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He pointed out that the all-rounder hasn't been among the runs and doesn't have a good strike rate either.

Ad

SRH will lock horns with MI in Match 33 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Thursday, April 17. Reddy has aggregated 112 runs at a strike rate of 119.14 in five innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

Reflecting on SRH's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the visitors might be slightly worried about Reddy's lack of runs.

"The batting has come in form, but I am slightly worried about Nitish Kumar Reddy because he hasn't scored runs, and the strike rate is also very low. He hasn't done the job that you expect from him. Of course, he wasn't needed in the last match as Abhishek Sharma alone shook the world," he said (10:50).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chopra reckoned that the Wankhede Stadium pitch would be to former Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan's liking.

"So he wasn't in focus that much, but the runs not coming from Nitish Kumar Reddy's bat is a concern, and that needs to change. When Ishan Kishan comes here, he will remember that he used to be in the Mumbai team. He will like this pitch," he observed.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Abhishek Sharma would also have fond memories of MI's home ground.

"Hyderabad are coming after destroying the opposition in the last match. Abhishek Sharma scored a hundred. He also scored a hundred in the last match he played in Mumbai. He had thrashed England's bowling. One or two balls had to be brought back from Marine Drive. It's a team that is coming in with red-hot form from the batting point of view," Chopra elaborated.

Ad

Abhishek smashed 141 runs off 55 deliveries in the SunRisers Hyderabad's eight-wicket win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game in Hyderabad on April 12. The SRH opener had scored a 54-ball 135 in India's 150-run win in the final T20I against England in Mumbai in February this year.

"Mohammad Shami hasn't hit top gear yet" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's bowling issues ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Mohammad Shami (right) conceded 75 runs in four overs in SRH's IPL 2025 clash against PBKS. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling, Aakash Chopra noted that Mohammad Shami and Pat Cummins have been far from their best in IPL 2025.

Ad

"There are problems in Hyderabad's bowling for sure. Mohammad Shami hasn't hit top gear yet. Pat Cummins is leaking runs. Harshal Patel has been the only shining star with the ball. Zeeshan Ansari is alright. The bowling has not been that good. If you chased 245, you also conceded that," he said (11:55) in the same video.

With eight scalps at an economy rate of 9.64 in five games, Harshal Patel is SRH's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. Shami (5) and Cummins (4) have picked up just nine wickets between them in six matches and have economy rates of 11.09 and 10.93, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More