"His presence around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL" -Nathan Lyon on Cameron Green ahead of WTC final 

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon praised teammate Cameron Green's progress which has been catalyzed by a concrete campaign in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Green was roped in by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a staggering sum of ₹17.5 crore and ended up being one of the best players over the course of the season where the franchise finished third. The all-rounder scored 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28 in his maiden IPL season.

The all-rounder's growth was evident well before the IPL season. Green's rise in international cricket continued with solid subcontinent tours in red-ball cricket, which has more or less guaranteed him a spot in the Test playing XI, in the middle order.

Praising Green's recent IPL campaign and maiden Test hundred against India, Lyon told cricket.com.au:

"His presence around the around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad. He's growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team."

He continued:

"I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them."

Green is already close to being an all-format player for Australia at such a young age. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final and has scored 941 runs in 20 Tests at an average of 37.64 and has claimed 23 wickets as well.

"Normally when I bowl in Australia, it's not doing too much so I'm pretty excited" - Cameron Green on bowling in England with the Duke's ball

Cameron Green's most notable trait when it comes to his bowling has to be the extra bounce he gets from the surface due to his tall frame.

As a result, he has found immense success on the bouncy pitches in Australia. He now faces a different challenge on his maiden trip to England, with the longer-lasting Duke's ball that aids swing.

Excited about the prospect of potentially getting the ball to swing in England, Green said:

"Normally when I bowl in Australia, it's not doing too much so I'm pretty excited that there's something I can use over here. A few of the guys talk about it swinging a bit too much – so (I'm) just getting the skillsets up with the wobble seam and just playing around with all that."

The two heavyweight nations will lock horns in the WTC final from June 7 onwards at the Oval in London.

