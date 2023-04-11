Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism ahead of their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. Both teams have got off to a horror start to the season, as they are yet to win a game.
DC lost three games against GT, LSG, and RR and are still struggling to find the right balance in their playing XI. Meanwhile, MI have suffered two comprehensive losses against CSK and RCB. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be eager to get off the mark with a win in Tuesday (April 11)'s clash.
In a video uploaded by MI, Rohit Sharma spoke about the preparations ahead of the contest and said:
"Feeling good. Hopefully, we can get the result man. Working really hard for it. So hopefully we can get it. Tomorrow is the day for us."
After losing both games so far, MI currently occupy the ninth position in the points table. They will next take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 11, Tuesday.
MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023
Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST
Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST
Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.