Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism ahead of their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023. Both teams have got off to a horror start to the season, as they are yet to win a game.

DC lost three games against GT, LSG, and RR and are still struggling to find the right balance in their playing XI. Meanwhile, MI have suffered two comprehensive losses against CSK and RCB. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be eager to get off the mark with a win in Tuesday (April 11)'s clash.

In a video uploaded by MI, Rohit Sharma spoke about the preparations ahead of the contest and said:

"Feeling good. Hopefully, we can get the result man. Working really hard for it. So hopefully we can get it. Tomorrow is the day for us."

After losing both games so far, MI currently occupy the ninth position in the points table. They will next take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 11, Tuesday.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

