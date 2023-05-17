How can Punjab Kings finish in top 2 in IPL 2023 points table?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently eighth in the IPL 2023 points table after having played 12 matches in the league stage, recording six wins and six defeats. Some fans may feel that PBKS have no chance of finishing in the top four but the Kings can even finish in the top two of the standings.

PBKS have two more matches remaining in the league round. They will play against the Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, followed by a clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Friday evening.

To finish in the top two of the IPL 2023 points table, the Punjab Kings need to record big victories in their remaining two league matches. If PBKS beat DC and RR, they will end the league stage with 16 points. Their net run rate is -0.268 right now, and it should inch closer to a positive net run rate if they win their next two matches.

List of results needed for Punjab Kings to play in Qualifier 1

The teams which finish in the top two of the points table get two chances to make it to the final. Gujarat Titans have already secured their berth in Qualifier 1. Here is the list of results needed in other matches for Punjab Kings to finish in the Top 2.

PBKS beat DC, May 17. SRH beat RCB, May 18. PBKS beat RR, May 19. DC beat CSK, May 20. KKR beat LSG, May 20. SRH beat MI, May 21.

If the aforementioned results materialize, PBKS will finish second in the points table behind the Gujarat Titans. It will lead to a clash between PBKS and GT at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23, with the winner advancing directly to the final on May 28.

The loser of that match will get another shot at reaching the final through Qualifier 2.

