"How to develop the mental fortitude" - Dhruv Jurel on his possible learnings from upcoming England Test series

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel spoke about wanting to use the upcoming England series to develop the mental fortitude needed to survive at the international level.

The 22-year-old was selected to the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the England series, starting January 25. Jurel is in a rich vein of form, scoring a defiant 69 in the second Test between India A and South Africa A at Benoni.

He followed that up with a well-compiled 63 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, followed by a quick-fire 50 off 38 deliveries in his latest outing against the England Lions.

Speaking to the Rajasthan Royals' official website, Jurel detailed the learnings he wished to obtain by being part of the Indian squad against England.

"The most important learning that I'd want to take away from this series is how to develop the mental fortitude that is needed to survive at the highest level. A lot of players get call-ups, but only a few are able to sustain themselves. Once you're in the public eye on a much bigger stage, you are constantly judged on your performances. So I really want to know how these players deal with bad days, how they face criticism and pressure. I am going to try and absorb it all," said Jurel.

Jurel will likely compete with KS Bharat for the wicket-keeper spot in the playing XI in the first two England Tests. Bharat has featured in five Tests for India with an average of 18.42 and 13 dismissals behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel boasts an excellent first-class record, averaging over 46 with a century and five half-centuries in 15 outings.

"Yashasvi and I go a long way back" - Dhruv Jurel

Jaiswal has impressed since debuting in international cricket last year.

Dhruv Jurel spoke about sharing the dressing room again with Yashasvi Jaiswal after being teammates in the India Under-19 World Cup team and the Rajasthan Royals squad.

After a spectacular IPL 2023 season, scoring 625 runs, Jaiswal debuted for India in the Test and T20I formats. Jurel stated that he received a congratulatory message from his Royals teammate on making the national squad.

"Yashasvi and I go a long way back. We played together in our U19 days and it has always been a lot of fun. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with him too. He was one of the first ones to text me and congratulate, saying "Well-deserved bhai, very happy for you," he said.

Jurel also expressed delight at receiving a congratulatory message from England limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler.

"I also got a text from Jos [Buttler] bhai, he said 'Good to see you in the Indian team, long way to go'," Jurel said.

Jaiswal and Buttler opened the batting for RR last season, while Dhruv Jurel played the finisher role.

The 22-year-old played several valuable cameos, evidenced by his strike rate of over 172 in 13 games.

