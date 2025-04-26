How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been halted due to rain. The game is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KKR began their run chase and had played just one over, making seven runs, before rain decided to play spoilsport. It began to pour down with a strong wind as the players and umpires made their way off the field with the covers coming on.
Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the two KKR openers. Marco Jansen bowled the first over for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh was set to bowl the second over before play came to a halt.
For a result to be possible in Saturday's game between KKR and PBKS, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled in this innings. Kolkata have already played one over already. Hence, at least four more overs will have to be bowled for a result to be possible if the full 20 overs cannot be completed.
PBKS post a solid total at the Eden Gardens after batting first
Meanwhile, PBKS put up a solid total on the board after having batted first. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got them off to a fiery start, setting the platform upfront. The duo added 120 runs for the opening stand.
Priyansh made 69 runs off just 35 balls while Prabhsimran smashed 83 off just 49 balls. Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 25 off just 16 balls while Josh Inglis played a short cameo, scoring 11 runs off six balls.
However, KKR managed to pull things back quite well as Punjab looked well set for a massive total at one stage of the innings. They ended up with a total of 201/4 from their 20 overs eventually.
Vaibhav Arora was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he returned with figures of 2/34 from four overs, including the huge wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Punjab had beaten KKR the first time these two sides met earlier this season.
