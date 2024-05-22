How many times have KKR featured in the IPL final?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. With the triumph, KKR booked their place in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

Asked to bowl first, Kolkata came up with a splendid effort to knock over Hyderabad for 159 in 19.3 overs. Seasoned left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc led the way with 3-34 in four overs, including the huge wicket of opener Travis Head for a duck. In the chase, Venkatesh Iyer (51* off 28) and Shreyas Iyer (58* off 24) hammered blazing fifties as KKR romped home in 13.4 overs.

IPL 2024 will mark the fourth instance of the Knight Riders featuring in the final of the T20 league. In their three previous appearances, KKR won two and lost one.

Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the final of the IPL for the first time in 2012. They lifted their maiden title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first after winning the toss, CSK posted a challenging 190-3. However, Manvinder Bisla slammed 89 off 48, while Jacques Kallis contributed 69 off 49 as the Knight Riders reached the target in 19.4 overs.

Kolkata reached the IPL final for the second time in 2014. On this occasion, they got the better of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by three wickets in a high-scoring clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

KKR won the toss and elected to field first. They conceded 199-4 as Wriddhiman Saha smashed 115* off 55, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes. His knock, though, went in vain, as Manish Pandey (94 off 50) guided Kolkata to their second IPL triumph. Pandey struck seven fours and six sixes as the chasing side got over the line in 19.3 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders had to be content with the runners-up crown in their third final appearance, as they went down to the Super Kings by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, CSK posted 192-3 before restricting KKR to 165-9.

Who will KKR meet in the IPL 2024 final?

Having confirmed their place in the IPL 2024 final, the Knight Riders will wait to see whom they face in the summit clash. Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on May 22.

The winner of that game face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on May 24. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face the Knight Riders in the grand final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26.

