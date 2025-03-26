"Hype 100%, performance 10%" - Riyan Parag gets trolled on social media after underwhelming knock in RR vs KKR match of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) stand-in captain Riyan Parag failed to score big in the side's IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati hosted the clash on Wednesday, March 26. After Rajasthan were asked to bat first, Parag scored 25 runs off 15 balls at his home ground.

He showed a lot of promise with an impressive start, hitting three stunning sixes. However, he failed to convert it into a substantial score, losing his wicket in the eighth over while going for a big hit against mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.

The right-handed batter endured a failure in RR's opening encounter as well. He perished for four runs off two balls in their 44-run loss to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 23-year-old faced he wrath of fans following another underwhelming outing.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Riyan parag did not play an innings of responsibility," wrote a fan.

"Another example of why Riyan Parag should not bat at 3," commented a fan.

"Didn’t target Moeen Ali . No foot movement & hoicked across the line & got out against Varun. That was poor from Parag," posted another.

"Riyan Parag's overconfidence is a problem. He should have sent Rana at No. 3, where he handles pacers best and come in at No. 4 to play with more maturity. just like he did last season. Instead, he was swinging for a six on every ball. Sanju Samson needs to sort this out," chimed in yet another.

"Hype 100%, performance 10%," remarked another.

Parag had a breakthrough season for RR last year. He was his team's leading run-getter in IPL 2024, amassing 573 runs across 13 innings at an average of 52.09. However, he has failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the first two matches of the ongoing season.

Riyan Parag and Co. registered 151/9 in 20 overs against KKR

RR finished at 151/9 after 20 overs. Keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was the top run-getter in the innings, scoring 33 runs off 28 balls. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with a 29-run knock in 24 balls.

Jofra Archer's quick-fire came of 16 in seven balls helped Rajasthan post a fighting total on the sluggish pitch. Varun Chakaravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, recording wonderful figures of 4-0-17-2.

Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets apiece, while Spencer Johnson bagged a solitary scalp. Both RR and KKR suffered losses in their respective first match and will be looking to secure their first victory of the season.

