"I would actually have him in their Test team at the start" - Ricky Ponting backs PBKS star to play against England amid IPL 2025 Playoffs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting has called for the inclusion of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh in India's playing XI at the start of the England series. The 50-year-old felt that Arshdeep's inclusion could prove to be a point of difference and he would be surprised if India don't consider him in the starting XI.

Arshdeep was included in India's 18-man squad for the five-match Test series against England, which commences in Leeds on June 20. The 26-year-old has taken the most wickets for PBKS in IPL 2025, with 18 scalps in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.56.

“I think it's well deserved. I think he’ll bowl well in England as well. I would actually have him in their Test team at the start. He's very skillful. I think the Dukes ball will help him in the UK as well. And I just think to have that point of difference, having a left-armer in your team, I think will be something that, if India don't do it, then it'll be a bit of a surprise to me."

Ponting felt that the experience of playing county cricket for Kent could come in handy for Arshdeep in the English conditions. He added that his height could prove useful in England as he could extract bounce on those surfaces.

“He's played county cricket and he knows the conditions there as well. Arshdeep is close to six-foot-four, so he's going to get decent bounce... as we know in England, the ball still swings when it is 30, 40 or 50 overs old. To have someone that's got that swing bowling ability and a left-armer I think is something that the Indian team should definitely look out for on that tour," Ponting said.

Ricky Ponting looks forward to IPL 2025 Playoffs as PBKS aim for maiden title

Punjab Kings will feature in their first IPL playoffs in 11 years, when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Ricky Ponting stated that the team had played very well in the league phase but there was still some work left to do, saying:

“It's just the end of the qualifying rounds and the big stuff is yet to come, but so far cricket's been very, very good. It's been a fun time to be around the team. And I'm looking forward to what the next few weeks bring."

If PBKS go on to win their maiden IPL title on Tuesday, June 3, Ponting will become the first coach to win the league with two different teams. He had coached MI to their second IPL title in 2015. The Aussie had also coached the Delhi Capitals to the final in the 2020 edition in the UAE.

