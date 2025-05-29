IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29. Both PBKS and RCB finished the group stage with 19 points each, thus confirming their berth in the top two.

Punjab's impressive campaign has had a lot to do with the manner in which their young batters have excelled. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have played some stunners, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has also made crucial contributions. In the bowling, Arshdeep Singh has been impressive again, but PBKS might miss the skills of Marco Jansen, who has returned home.

Bengaluru had an exceptional IPL 2025 league campaign. They won all their away matches, thus becoming the first team in the competition to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli (602 runs) has been exceptional with the bat. Jitesh Sharma chipped in with a blinder in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). If Josh Hazlewood is fit for Qualifier 1, it would be a massive boost to the team.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

The live coverage of the match will begin at 6:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM, while the game will start at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, PBKS vs RCB live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app and the website. JioHotstar has a number of subscription plans for cricket fans. The three yearly plans are as follows - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be purchased at ₹499/year.

For those who do not want to opt for annual plans, JioHotstar is also offering three-month plans - Super (₹299/3 months), Premium (₹499/3 months) and mobile (₹149/3 months). Further, Reliance Jio is also offering fans various JioHotstar subscription offers on recharge of their Jio SIM.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More