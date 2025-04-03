"I find it funny" - Travis Head opens up on reaction from fans following his recent performances against India

Australian star Travis Head has opened up on the love-hate relationship with Indian fans amid his performances in the last 18 months or so against the Men in Blue. The South Australian opined that he finds most of the reactions from fans funny and primarily thinks of enjoying himself before playing against India.

The left-handed batter broke a billion hearts twice in 2023 during the ICC World Test Championship final when he made 163 in the first innings, followed by 137 during the 2023 World Cup decider in Ahmedabad. The innings of 137 remains quite memorable as it came in front of a sea of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, leading Australia to their sixth title.

Speaking to News18, the Aussie star said reactions like 'Headache' from Indian fans don't spur him anymore and insisted that he has been fortunate to play well against the Men in Blue. He said:

"I take it as it comes. I respect the fact that India is such a big country with such big following. I've been very fortunate to play well in a couple of games. It's not in my nature so I guess I play it up in a jovial way. Some of the stuff that comes out, I find it funny in terms of Australia vs India or the result or my performance, it doesn't spur me on anymore.

"I just go and try to enjoy myself, play well. I've been put in a position against India quite a few times in the last 18 months and been able to play well but on the same note, they've played well against us a few times too. So I definitely feel that relationship with the fans."

The 30-year-old, who has become a nemesis for India, also played an integral role in Australia regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. The southpaw racked up 448 runs along with two centuries in five Tests, making him the highest run-getter of the series.

Travis Head sizzles in IPL 2025 after being retained by SunRisers Hyderabad

Travis Head (Image Credits: Getty)

Head, who was bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad for ₹6.80 ahead of IPL 2024, amassed over 400 runs in their road to the final. Hence, the Aussie star was retained by the franchise before IPL 2025 auction.

He began IPL 2025 with 67 against the Rajasthan Royals, helping the SunRisers pile on a match-winning total of 286. However, the Orange Army lost the next two matches, with the star batter making 47 and 22. They will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, hoping to break their losing streak.

