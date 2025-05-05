"I wasn't getting a chance to say 'Andre andar gend baahar'" - Aakash Chopra lauds Andre Russell's knock in KKR's IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Andre Russell for playing a match-winning knock in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that he hadn't gotten an opportunity to commentate on the Caribbean all-rounder's big hits thus far this season.

Russell smashed an unbeaten 57 off 25 deliveries as KKR set RR a 207-run target in Match 53 of IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4. The home team then restricted Riyan Parag and company to 205/8 to register a nail-biting one-run win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised the Kolkata Knight Riders for promoting Russell in the batting order and the big-hitter for making the most of the opportunity.

"KKR did a good job this time. They were going sort of okay as the total was 80-odd after 10 overs, but then they sent Andre Russell in the 13th over itself. Then Andre showed why they should give him more balls. Our throats had gone sore asking you to make him bat and play more balls," Chopra said (16:30).

"He had played 55 balls in total before this match. Total 55 balls till the 10th game mark, not good enough. I wasn't getting a chance to say 'Andre andar gend baahar.' He hit sixes and took them to the cleaners. Rinku Singh also contributed, but Andre Russell, the batter, has finally arrived in the IPL, and he has come at a good time," he added.

Andre Russell struck four fours and six sixes during his unbeaten 57-run knock. The seam-bowling all-rounder and Rinku Singh (19* off 6) smashed 34 runs off the last 11 deliveries of the Kolkata Knight Riders' innings.

"KKR's remaining matches are good match-ups" - Aakash Chopra on the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2025 playoff chances

The Kolkata Knight Riders have garnered 11 points from as many games in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders aren't facing the strongest teams in their next two games.

"KKR are at No. 6 at the moment. They were at No. 7 before this match. LSG have now already slipped to No. 7. KKR's remaining matches are good match-ups. CSK at home, they can beat them, considering CSK's form, although they played well in the last match. SunRisers Hyderabad, it's an away game, but it's SunRisers Hyderabad. They can be caught," he said (17:30).

The analyst added that KKR's final league game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could decide their playoff qualification.

"Their last match could be the decider, because if they reach 15 points, they would need two points in the last match against RCB. They can get to 17, and 17 might just be enough. They started the season with a loss against them, and if they end it with a win, you never know what story this team is scripting," Chopra observed.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a home game on May 7. They will finish their league-phase engagements with away clashes against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB on May 10 and May 17, respectively.

