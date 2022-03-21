"I know I will have to work hard" - Chetan Sakariya on the competition for a fast bowlers' slot at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya first burst onto the scene with impressive performances in domestic cricket for Saurashtra, which helped him bag an IPL contract with the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The 24-year-old was given a chance straightaway in the playing XI and he grabbed it with both hands, picking up 14 wickets from as many games. He showed subtle variations in pace and was one of the finds of the 2021 season.

This performance earned Chetan Sakariya a maiden call-up into the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. In the three games that he played on that tour, the 24-year-old showed that he wasn't fazed by the big occasion and was impressive with the ball.

Naturally, Chetan Sakariya grabbed eyeballs in the IPL 2022 mega auction and was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a whopping INR 4.2 crore. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sakariya opened up on the opportunity to represent DC, their chances in the IPL 2022 season and much more.

The 24-year-old agrees that there is a lot of healthy competition in the fast bowling department, with the likes of Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, etc. vying for a starting spot. However, he looks at this competition as a motivation to work hard in training and be ready for an opportunity. Chetan Sakariya said:

"When I was picked by DC in the auction then the team was already picked. There was Nortje, Shardul Bhai, Nagarkoti, Khaleel Bhai, etc. So the first thing that came to my mind is that it will be a good competition and there are good contenders and that I will have to work hard."

Chetan Sakariya on interaction with Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting

It is no secret that DC skipper Rishabh Pant has a great sense of humour. Last year, the southpaw showed that he had the traits to be a successful captain, leading DC to the playoffs in the second half of IPL 2021.

Pant has another quality and that is excellent man-management skills. Chetan Sakariya shared an anecdote about how the DC captain made the left-arm pacer feel comfortable and here's what he had to say:

"Rishabh bhai and my interaction happened for the first time when we were returning from practice and all fast bowlers were taking ice bath. And suddenly he came to the physio room and welcomed everyone to the team. He gave me a nickname "Sakariya Ji". So if such a big player speaks like this about you then you really feel good and he made me feel comfortable."

Along with Rishabh Pant, former Australian captain and DC head coach Ricky Ponting also has a strong personality. Chetan Sakariya was in awe of Ponting and was impressed with the passionate talk of the 47-year-old in the team huddle. Sakariya asserted:

"I had chatted with Ricky sir on WhatsApp and he welcomed me to the team. But I was impressed with him during our first team huddle during practice. I had heard a lot about Ricky sir that you will feel goosebumps when you are in the huddle and that is exactly what happened. The moment he ended his speech, I was filled with so much energy that I thought of running or doing a workout and knocking the stumps over by bowling. Whenever I think about Ricky sir, my respect just increases for him."

The wicket that I want the most is that of Virat Kohli: Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya picked up a number of big scalps in the last IPL season, including that of MS Dhoni. This time, however, he has his eyes on the wicket of another former Indian captain in Virat Kohli. The 24-year-old believes it will be a tough nut to crack but is also excited to bowl at Kohli. He said:

"I have made a very long list (of dream wickets) but in my heart the wicket that I want to take the most is of Virat bhaiya. Because he scores runs in all three formats and is a complete batter. So to dismiss him is challenging for every bowler. So in my mind, I really want to take his wicket."

Chetan Sakariya @Sakariya55

Chetan Sakariya on his role for DC and their chances in IPL 2022

A number of overseas bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi will be unavailable for the first few games for DC. With the likes of Anrich Nortje injured, Chetan Sakariya could well get the opportunity to shine with the new ball. The 24-year-old spoke about his strengths and what he can offer as a bowler. He stated:

"I have the ability to swing the ball both ways. I am working on it and I am talking with the coaches that having performed well with the old ball last year, I am trying to do well with the new ball this time. I also have a good bouncer, so with these variations I will try my best to pick up early breakthroughs in the powerplay."

Sakariya also shed light on the importance of gaining momentum early in the tournament. The 24-year-old feels that if DC are able to get off to a good start, then there is enough talent in the squad to finally bag their maiden IPL title this season. He concluded:

"The team atmosphere right now is great because all are youngsters and we practice with energy and everyone is in good form. So if we get momentum early, then I feel we will be the champions this time. With regards to my role, I am flexible to bowl at any point in the game, whether it's in the powerplay, middle-overs or at the death. I will try to pick wickets as it will get easier for the other bowlers and also be beneficial to the team."

DC will open their IPL 2022 campaign against the Mumbai Indians in the second game of the season on March 27. It will be interesting to see whether Chetan Sakariya will be given the opportunity right from the get-go.

