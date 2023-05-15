"I would like to dedicate the win to all the mighty mothers out there" - Wayne Parnell on RCB's dominant victory over RR in IPL 2023 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Wayne Parnell dedicated his team's thumping win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 14, to all the mothers across the globe on the occasion of Mother's Day. The Faf du Plessis-led side won by 112 runs after bowling out the hosts for just 59 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After electing to bat first. fifties from Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell coupled with a solid cameo by Anuj Rawat ensured that RCB posted a competitive total of 171-6 on the board. RR, however, were never in the run chase after being reduced to 28-5 inside the powerplay.

RCB's makeshift bowling attack in the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood put on a show as RR were comprehensively trounced. Parnell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul while Michael Bracewell also put in a solid shift with his spin bowling.

Branding it as a special day, Parnell said in a post-match interaction with Bracewell:

"It is something that we have shared over the last few weeks, it is about staying ready and training hard. I think today was a special day as well. It's Pink around here, and it is Mother's Day as well, I would like to dedicate the win to all the mighty mothers out there, and especially my wife, who is really holding the fort at home."

RCB boosted their net run rate with the spirited victory as they now have 12 points after 12 matches, keeping them in the fifth spot in the points table.

"The Sanju one has to be my favorite among the three wickets" - Wayne Parnell

The Proteas all-rounder's first over was crucial as it resulted in two crucial wickets in the form of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. The England batter registered his fourth duck of the campaign while the RR skipper was dismissed for just four runs.

Samson tried to pull a short-of-a-length ball delivered by Parnell around the wicket. He could only send the ball upwards, which was taken by Anuj Rawat with the gloves after a little confusion.

Parnell admitted that Samson's wicket was his favorite of the day, as it saw a perfect execution of the plan laid out. He said:

"In T20 cricket, the bad ball always gets the wickets. The Sanju one has to be my favorite among the three wickets, because there was a plan to bowl a hard length to him, try to make him play across the line and it worked really well."

Looking forward to RCB's final away contest against the SunrRsers Hyderabad (SRH), Parnell said:

"Great to get back to winning ways, leaving Jaipur with two points, it kind of opens up the table again, and now looking forward to playing SRH."

RCB will face SRH on Thursday, May 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

