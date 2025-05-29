"I might not be surprised" - R Ashwin makes massive prediction ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match

Former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to defeat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1, and progress into the finals for the first time since 2016. The first match of the playoffs is scheduled to be played in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

RCB made it to the top two after a stunning record run chase against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last league stage match of the season. Although RCB had qualified for the playoffs thrice since 2020, they had failed to make it to the top two, and were eliminated before the final itself.

Jitesh Sharma had stolen the headlines with his unbeaten 85 during the win over LSG in Lucknow, but Ashwin highlighted Mayank Agarwal's contribution as well. The right-handed batter played the ideal role alongside an explosive Jitesh to hold the other end with an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls.

"Let's not forget to give credit to someone like a Mayank Agarwal. He had a great domestic season, but no one went for him in the auction. I was told in my Tamil channel that he should not be played, but I said that he has to be utilised, he has to be played. I somehow feel that if it is not Shreyas Iyer's time, this would be the 18th time in the IPL, which would be No.1 for RCB," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin opined that PBKS will miss the services of Marco Jansen, who leaves for England ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The former cricketer backed RCB to make it to the finals, and termed the early battle against the likes of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as key.

"PBKS looks like the team to beat. They have got all bases covered. The one problem they have is that Marco Jansen won't be there, who has done alright for them. Equally, RCB have got their own issues, Hazlewood's unavailability is making the bowling look here and there. I think this game will be entirely dependent on how RCB go up against PBKS' opening pair. I might not be surprised if RCB go through to the final with this team," Ashwin explained.

Despite labelling RCB as favorites to go through, Ashwin remarked that Shreyas Iyer is capable of anything in his comeback era.

"My instinct and hunch tell me that RCB will go through the final after Qualifier 1. However, we are talking about Shreyas Iyer's army here. He was going through tough times, he was out of the Test team, out of the contract list, and not considered for the T20 World Cup. Even before the Champions Trophy, he was not supposed to play. A small injury to Virat Kohli gave him a chance, and he never looked back. PBKS went for Pant in the auction, did not get him, backed Punter and Iyer's combination, went all in, and look where they are now," Ashwin added.

PBKS made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. The franchise finished as table-toppers after their resounding win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on May 26.

"If I were RCB or PBKS sitting in the final after Qualifier 1, I wouldn't be wanting to face MI" - R Ashwin

MI missed out on a chance to finish in the top two, but they were almost out of the race entirely after a dismal start to the season. They were near the bottom of the table after just one win from their first five matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side turned their campaign around with a six-game winning run that propelled them into the playoffs race.

Ashwin noted that MI is the one team that other sides would hate to face when the title is on the line.

"If you are RCB or GT or PBKS, the one team you do not want in the playoffs to want to play against is MI. In all honesty, GT have had the better of MI in recent times. All in all, I would say it is an even game between GT and MI, but if I were RCB or PBKS sitting in the final after Qualifier 1, I wouldn't be wanting to face MI," Ashwin said.

MI will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

