"I don't regret at all" - Mitchell Starc on missing 8 consecutive IPL seasons

Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc stated that he doesn't regret missing out on being in the IPL for 8 consecutive seasons as he is in line to play the 2024 edition. The left-arm speedster reasoned that not playing in the lucrative league has helped his career in more ways than one.

The 33-year-old sent the auction table on fire in Dubai, drawing a staggering INR 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Multiple franchises bid for him, leading the veteran to become the costliest player in history, surpassing Pat Cummins' record of 20.50 crore in the same auction.

Speaking on the Willow Talk podcast on YouTube with hosts Adam Peacock and Brad Haddin, Starc stated that he has no regrets and is satisfied with how his career has panned out. He said (03:11):

"I made some choices, which I don't regret at all. I think it's probably helped my Test career, so I'm very happy with how it's all gone. Very grateful to have some interest in the auction and excited, thrilled, surprised. There's plenty of words you can describe the night."

The New South Welshman has previously represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2014, 2015) in the cash-rich competition. He has taken a combined 34 wickets in 27 IPL matches with an average of just over 20.

"Great justification for the hard work he has put in" - Alyssa Healy on Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Twitter)

During a press conference on Wednesday, Australia women's team skipper and Starc's wife Alyssa Healy reflected that he has been rewarded for putting his country first over the years. She stated:

"Look, it is what it is. It is an amazing moment for Mitch. It is a great justification for the hard work he has put in and (for) probably some of the choices he has made over the last eight years to put his country first. I was actually in the gym, working hard (and) watching it all unfold. It was an amazing day for him and Pat (Cummins)."

Starc missed the IPL 2016 and 2018 seasons due to an injury. He pulled out of the auction in 2017 and chose not to participate in 2019 ahead of the ODI World Cup that year. As per Cricket Australia, he opted out of putting his name forward in the last three editions of the competition.

With the T20 World Cup also on the horizon, IPL 2024 serves as the best preparation for the Aussie speedster.

