"I see only one change in this team" - Aakash Chopra wants CSK to make a change to their XI for IPL 2023 clash against MI

Aakash Chopra wants the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to field Dwaine Pretorius in their starting XI instead of Mitchell Santner in their IPL 2023 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma-led sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in the second game on Saturday, April 8. While Pretorious is yet to play a game in the ongoing edition of the league, Santner has picked up a solitary wicket in CSK's two matches thus far.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Santner should make way for Pretorius in CSK's starting XI, reasoning:

"I see only one change in this team. You can play Dwaine Pretorius in place of Mitchell Santner. I would say play him (Pretorius) because your death-bowling issue might be reduced slightly. Spin will not work that much here, you may not require Mitchell Santner as a batter."

The former Indian opener praised Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for their performances thus far. On the flip side, he added that CSK would expect greater contributions from Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes with the bat, stating:

"Chennai played a good game if you leave aside the wides and no-balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is doing unparalleled batting and Devon Conway is there alongside him, who has also performed amazingly well. You are still expecting more runs from Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes."

Stokes failed to reach double figures in his first two outings in IPL 2023. Ali has played 23 and 19-run knocks but has not set the stage on fire.

"Keep Jason Behrendoff in the XI" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in MI's starting XI against CSK

MI used Jason Behrendoff as the Impact Player against RCB. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Mumbai Indians to include Jason Behrendoff as their fourth overseas player in their starting XI against CSK instead of bringing him in as the Impact Player. He reasoned:

"Keep Jason Behrendoff in the XI. You didn't keep him in the XI last time. There was a collapse. If Tilak Varma had not played that knock, you would have wanted to play another batter who would have been sitting outside but for whom would he have come? You wouldn't have been able to do that if you had to use Jason Behrendoff."

The reputed commentator feels Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to fire with the bat for the five-time champions, saying:

"It is necessary for runs to come from Rohit Sharma's bat because it will not work out for this franchise without that. Ishan Kishan will now have to hit the ground running because it is time."

Chopra wants Rohit and Co. to persist with Cameron Green at the No. 3 position, elaborating:

"They sent Cameron Green at three. I feel it is a good strategy, stick with him, and then Suryakumar Yadav at four and Tilak Varma at five. After that, you can bring Tim David and then you can add anyone else because the 'Impact Player' allows you to have a little depth in batting."

Nehal Wadhera smashed 21 runs off 13 balls in MI's loss to RCB. The youngster is likely to retain his place in the XI as an additional batter against CSK.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma score 30+ runs against CSK? Yes No 0 votes