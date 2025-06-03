Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shreyas Iyer for the positive mindset he has exhibited in IPL 2025. While particularly appreciating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain for the boundary he hit off Jasprit Bumrah's yorker in Qualifier 2, Chopra opined that the Mumbaikar would soon be representing India in T20Is.

PBKS will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Shreyas smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 deliveries, including an incredible four off Bumrah's bowling, in the Punjab-based franchise's five-wicket Qualifier 2 win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the same venue two days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on some of the key middle-order performers for PBKS in IPL 2025. As for Shreyas, Chopra said (8:30):

"We have praised Shreyas Iyer a lot, but the way he dug out the yorker within the stumps for a four was probably the shot of the tournament. It's impossible to hit the ball there with that angle. When you play Bumrah's yorker, you say let me just keep it out somehow. He opened the face, the ball went extremely close to the off stump, and went for a four beating the fine third man. That is class of a different level."

"Just imagine what the guy's mindset is. He is not thinking about survival. He is thinking whether an opportunity can be created from an approaching disaster. That is incredible. Many times we say captain's knock, leading by example, or leading from the front. This is exactly what this boy has done. I am seeing you as part of the Indian T20 team shortly. You are a huge pillar in ODIs in any case," he added.

Shreyas Iyer is the Punjab Kings' highest run-getter in IPL 2025. He has amassed 603 runs at a strike rate of 175.80 in 16 innings this season.

"Josh Inglis is slightly underrated" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' other key middle-order batters ahead of IPL 2025 final vs RCB

Josh Inglis has smashed 239 runs at a strike rate of 161.48 in 10 innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Josh Inglis hasn't been credited enough for his performances in IPL 2025.

"I want to talk about Josh Inglis. He scored 20 runs in an over in the last match. He set the tone. He scored 73 against Mumbai at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium. He won the game. Josh Inglis is slightly underrated, but he is a very good player. He goes after you," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the PBKS wicketkeeper-batter has made vital contributions since being promoted to No. 3.

"He plays with attacking intent, and until he is on the ground, there is no way the opposition is going to control the things. He is that good. A lot of focus will once again be on him. Of course, Josh Hazlewood could be a threat, but Josh Inglis has been outstanding. He wasn't playing at the start, but since he has started playing and been sent at No. 3, he has played a critical role," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also praised Nehal Wadhera for his performances in IPL 2025. He noted that the left-handed batter maintains the tempo in difficult run chases and finds a boundary whenever required.

