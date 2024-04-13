"I would have him in the side" - CSK coach Stephen Fleming backs Shivam Dube for 2024 T20 World Cup

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming reckons that the Indian selectors would do well to pick hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Admitting that picking an Indian side for a World Cup is a tough job, Fleming added that Dube's power-hitting is something that can come in handy during the ICC event in the West Indies and the USA.

Dube has been in terrific form with the bat over the last couple of years. He smashed 418 runs in 16 matches for CSK at a strike rate of 158.33 in the IPL last year. This season, the left-hander has scored 176 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 160.

The southpaw is likely to be seen in action when Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

In a pre-match press conference, Fleming shared his views on Shivam Dube's T20 World Cup prospects.

"Yeah, I would have him in the side. Yeah. Well, I love his power. I'm biased, aren't I? But I think when you have something [power] like that... [I would take him], the former New Zealand captain said.

"It's probably one of the hardest jobs in world cricket, isn't it? Being an Indian selector on one hand, very jealous as a New Zealander, looking at the amount of talent that is on the show and new players every game sort of pops up," Fleming added.

Elaborating on Team India's possible squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the CSK coach advised the selectors to identify the type of cricketers they are looking for, rather than picking a side and then trying to fit players into certain roles.

"The thing for me is what type of gameplan do they want to play during the World Cup? What have they identified as the right style of play for India in an away condition and then put players into that? Rather than just picking players and trying to find a gameplan, I would be looking at the style of play that I would want and then picking those players [who] are in form and can perform the role that will best win that design," Fleming explained.

Most of India's big names are currently part of IPL 2024. The Men in Blue squad for the T20 World Cup is expected to be picked in the first week of May.

"That's the plan" - Fleming agrees CSK looking at Ruturaj Gaikwad as long-term captain

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Chennai Super Kings sprung a surprise by naming opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as their new captain in place of MS Dhoni.

While Gaikwad has only started his journey as CSK captain, Fleming admitted that they are looking at him as a leader from a long-term perspective.

"Yeah, I hope so. That's the plan. And so far it's worked well. The transition has been really smooth. He's judged by wins, but we judge it differently. And his leadership around the team is top-class. So, yeah, I would imagine it would be hopefully for many years, like the last captain," the Chennai coach asserted.

Under Gaikwad, CSK have so far won three matches and lost two in IPL 2024. They are currently in third position in the points table.