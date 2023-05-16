"I think it's up there in my top 3 knocks for sure" - GT opener Shubman Gill ranks century against SRH among his best knocks

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL century in a breathtaking display of batting against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 16.

The 23-year-old smashed 101 off 58 deliveries to propel the Titans to a match-winning total of 188/9 in their 20 overs, resulting in them winning by 34 runs.

Speaking on the Gujarat Titans' official social media handle, Gill was satisfied to finally break the century mark after missing out in the nineties a few times.

"I got 3 nineties before this one so really pleased to get the 100," he added. "I think it's up there in my top 3 knocks for sure. I was thinking I had to be at my best, get my feet moving, show some great intent with my feet."

The victory ensured that GT became the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs while also clinching a top-two spot in the points table.

The elegant right-hander also spoke about the mood in the camp after the qualification for a second consecutive season by saying:

"It feels great, last time we finished at the top, this season also we'll try to finish at the top. The Mood in the camp is electric, we are buzzing and we are ready to take on the playoffs."

Shubman Gill is second on the Orange Cap list with 576 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 146.19.

"We've been bowling fantastically and today was just one of the examples" - Shubman Gill credits the bowling unit

Mohammad Shami bowled a magnificent spell to lead GT over SRH

Shubman Gill was highly complimentary of the Gujarat Titans bowling unit throughout the tournament and felt that the bowlers' performance against the SunRisers Hyderabad was just another example.

Defending a score of 188, the GT bowlers never allowed SRH into the game, picking up wickets in the powerplay and through the innings, restricting them to 154-9 in their 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were the wreckers in chief with four wickets each, with Shami also equalling teammate Rashid Khan on the Purple Cap list with 23 scalps.

Speaking post-game to the franchise's social media handle, Gill said of the bowling unit:

"I think we have been bowling really well in the whole tournament, especially all the fast bowlers and spinners as a combination and a whole bowling unit, we've been bowling fantastically and today was just one of the examples. I think 190 on this wicket, it could have been a good total to chase for them, but the way we bowled, it was a one-sided game just because of our bowling."

Gill also cheekily stated his wish to sport the lavender-colored jersey in all the matches.

"Personally, I'll say we should keep this jersey as the main colour because I really like the colour and it's lucky for me," he added.

The Titans wore their lavender color jerseys as an initiative to raise awareness and highlight the criticality of cancer that has caused many to lose their lives. Lavender is chosen as the color as it symbolizes all the different types of cancer and the lives sacrificed due to the disease.

GT will play their final game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21.

