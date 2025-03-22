“I watched the whole game” - Hardik Pandya has an endearing interaction with young fan ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya had an endearing interaction with a young fan at Chepauk Stadium during a practice session ahead of IPL 2025. Hardik and the MI squad recently landed in Chennai to prepare for their opening match of IPL 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scheduled on Sunday (March 23) at Chepauk.

Hardik will miss the encounter as he serves a one-match ban for over-rate offense from IPL 2024, which carried onto this season's opening game. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI against the Super Kings this weekend.

Even though he will not play against CSK, Hardik has been working hard in the nets to prepare for the rest of the tournament. The Mumbai franchise posted a video on their X handle, giving a glimpse of an adorable moment involving Hardik Pandya and a little fan while he was signing autographs near the stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The kid asked Hardik about the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph and then revealed that she watched the whole match and enjoyed it.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

MI's complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7:30 PM

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3:30 PM

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

