"I wonder whether it is a good career choice for his development as a batsman" - Greg Chappell on Cameron Green's IPL participation

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell doesn't see anything wrong in all-rounder Cameron Green accepting his million-dollar IPL contract but questions the timing of the decision. The former team India coach reckons it might not be favourable for a young player in the development stage of his career.

The young Australian all-rounder struck a hefty deal with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi. The five-time champions shelled out INR 17.50 crores on Green after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The 23-year-old set INR 2 crores as his base price.

In his column for The Age, Chappell fears the increased workload might force him from representing Australia across formats less frequently. The former player said that he might turn out like Mitchell Marsh, who has repeatedly struggled with injuries.

"Cameron Green is full of promise, but will need to fulfil that with the bat sooner rather than later, for his own peace of mind. As an aside, while I can’t blame him for taking the money on offer from the IPL, I wonder whether it is a good career choice for his development as a batsman?"

He continued:

"It will put a lot of pressure on his young body with virtually non-stop cricket coming up. Mitch Marsh made a similar choice early in his career and has yet to realise his potential as an explosive middle-order player who could bowl some quality overs in Test cricket."

Green, who became the most expensive Australian player in the IPL auction, came into the spotlight for the windfall following the three-match T20 series in India. The 23-year-old opened the innings in David Warner's absence and scored two fifties in three innings at a strike rate of 214.55.

"There is going to be a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation" - David Warner on Cameron Green's IPL deal

David Warner (Image Credits: Getty)

Green's fellow teammate Warner warned of pressure on the youngster, with the franchise shelling out such a hefty amount.

Warner believes it would be interesting to see how his younger compatriot deals with the workload. As quoted by Perth Now, Warner said:

"There is going to be a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation. That's the nature of the beast when it comes to the IPL, when you see that kind of money thrown around. That's going to be his biggest hurdle. It's not about going out there and performing, he'll do that, that's inevitable. He's going to have a big decision on his hands in a couple of years' time with his body."

The all-rounder is currently preparing for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa on Monday (December 26).

