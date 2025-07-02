"If you have to carry MS Dhoni's legacy forward, you need that kind of a player" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's reported interest in acquiring Sanju Samson

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need an experienced wicketkeeper-batter like Sanju Samson to carry MS Dhoni's legacy forward. He highlighted that a youngster like Urvil Patel won't be an ideal candidate to replace the talismanic skipper.

Ad

CSK have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Samson from the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, the report suggests that the five-time champions haven't yet spoken to the RR management about the potential trade.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether Samson would move to CSK, but noted that the franchise needs a wicketkeeper-batter like the RR skipper, Dhruv Jurel or Rishabh Pant.

Ad

Trending

"Sanju Samson to CSK, is that actually a possibility? Will that happen? Reports have come, but you will eagerly wait to hear what RR say. A CSK official has said that they are interested and keen, and that it would be great if they get him because he is a keeper-batter, and they have to look beyond MS Dhoni. So he could be a very good option," Chopra said (8:45).

Ad

"In my original choices, I had thought about Dhruv Jurel as well. I had thought about Rishabh Pant too. This team needs a wicketkeeper-batter, and that wicketkeeper-batter is not Urvil Patel. You need a keeper with a little more pedigree and experience, and a slightly bigger name, because if you have to carry MS Dhoni's legacy forward, you need that kind of a player," he added.

Ad

Ad

The Chennai Super Kings acquired Urvil Patel for ₹30 lakh as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi during IPL 2025. The Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 212.50 in three innings in IPL 2025, but didn't keep wickets.

"Rajasthan may want either Ashwin or Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra on players CSK could trade to acquire Sanju Samson

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) and Ravindra Jadeja did not have a great run in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Rajasthan Royals might want either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja in return if Sanju Samson moves to the Chennai Super Kings.

Ad

"Will this trade happen? CSK have said that they are interested, but they haven't reached the stage in the conversation where they can say who they can trade. Rajasthan may want either Ashwin or Jadeja. It is well within their rights to ask, if that trade is ever going to happen," he said (9:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Vaibhav Suryavanshi's emergence as Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partner has given more credence to Samson's potential trade.

Ad

"If this trade happens, it's an interesting one, as a captain would be traded for the second time. Hardik Pandya was the first, and now it will be Sanju Samson, if he is traded. The conversation is even more because RR have got openers now. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal are there. In the last match, Sanju actually came to bat down the order," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra termed the potential move a very interesting development. He highlighted that the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 squad was virtually hand-picked by Sanju Samson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More