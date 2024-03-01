"If you are doing KKR's pre-season camp, there will be a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer being denied a BCCI contract

Aakash Chopra reckons the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) was right in denying Shreyas Iyer a central contract if he went for a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp when he was asked to play in the Ranji Trophy.

The BCCI recently released the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season. Shreyas and Ishan Kishan, who have been regular members of the Indian side, were not considered for the annual contracts.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that Shreyas invited trouble if he opted not to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and instead went to a KKR camp. He said (2:15):

"According to an ESPNcricinfo article, Shreyas Iyer said after the Vizag match that he has slight pain in his back. The NCA gave a report that he does not have any fresh injury and that they think he is ready to play. He was asked to play as the Ranji Trophy was on."

"There Shreyas Iyer chose not to play. However, in the same article it's written that he went for the pre-season camp with KKR. Now that is an issue. If that has happened, if you are doing KKR's pre-season camp, there will be a problem," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Shreyas was asked to play first-class cricket as he hadn't scored too many runs in the ongoing Test series between India and England. While acknowledging that every player can have technical issues, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the middle-order batter's problems against the short ball came to the fore against England.

"He said that he doesn't want to play" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan being denied a BCCI contract

Ishan Kishan had asked for a break due to mental fatigue.

Aakash Chopra observed that Ishan Kishan opted not to play the final few Ranji Trophy league games for Jharkhand even when he was asked to do so. He stated (3:35):

"Shreyas Iyer's team is playing the semi-final. So he is available. However, since Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand wasn't in a position to qualify and some games were left, he was asked to play. He said that he doesn't want to play."

The reputed commentator opined that Kishan should have played first-class cricket instead of practicing with Hardik Pandya if he was mentally refreshed.

"At the same time, he was already practicing with his IPL captain Hardik Pandya in Baroda but wasn't playing Ranji Trophy matches. So that hasn't gone down well. Instead of practicing, he could have played a match if his break was over," Chopra said.

Chopra noted that Kishan was in the scheme of things as a wicketkeeper-batter option even in Tests before he took the break. However, he feels Dhruv Jurel might have sealed that position in the longest format for now and might even be in contention to be a part of the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

