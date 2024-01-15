"If KL Rahul comes as a wicketkeeper, the Indian team might consider going with just one keeper" - Aakash Chopra on Jitesh Sharma's place for T20 WC

Aakash Chopra reckons Jitesh Sharma could lose out on a spot in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad if KL Rahul is back into the mix and the think-tank opts to go with just a solitary wicketkeeper-batter.

Jitesh was dismissed for a duck in India's six-wicket win in the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday, January 14. Although the Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter played an attacking 31-run knock in the first T20I, he threw away his wicket before the hosts crossed the line.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Shivam Dube could pip Jitesh to a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad if the Men in Blue opt to go with Rahul as their only keeper. He elaborated (10:55):

"Jitesh gave away his wicket. Jitesh will have to be mindful that it's going to be difficult going forward because his race will be with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan - maybe not, but Dhruv Jurel, who has now come in the Test team as well.

"It's going to be an amazing race in the first half of the IPL. In the end, it could be a shoot-out between Jitesh and Shivam Dube. I know they are not for the same role, but if KL Rahul comes as a wicketkeeper, the Indian team might consider going with just one keeper because they can't leave Shivam Dube out," the former India opener added.

Chopra urged Jitesh to finish matches whenever he gets a chance, highlighting that he frittered away the opportunities in the first two T20Is. He also noted that the Punjab Kings player got beaten by pace off both deliveries he faced from Karim Janat in the second T20I.

"He is not reckless or careless but extremely attacking" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for playing a belligerent knock, saying (7:50):

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is praiseworthy. He is outstanding. He is fearless and carefree. He is not reckless or careless but extremely attacking, and attacks with great confidence, that if he hits, it will go out of the ground only."

The renowned commentator expects the Rajasthan Royals opener to bat at the top of the order for India in the T20 World Cup if he has a decent run in IPL 2024. He stated:

"This guy will definitely go to the West Indies. He has given a sweet headache to the Indian team. You will have to get him to open. You cannot touch him. A half-decent IPL and he is opening for India in the World Cup."

Jaiswal struck five fours and six sixes during his 68-run effort. He added 92 runs with Shivam Dube for the third wicket after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dismissals.

