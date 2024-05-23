“Important bowler against Sanju Samson” – Former India cricketer on Pat Cummins’ significance in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins will play a vital role with the ball against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chepauk on Friday (May 24). Aaron reckons that Cummins vs RR captain Sanju Samson would be a key battle.

Samson is one the most experienced middle-order batters for the Royals. Interestingly, he is yet to be dismissed by Cummins in head-to-head battles. The right-hander, however, looked rusty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he was stumped out for 17 off 13 balls.

The Royals' skipper also avoided a run-out opportunity while casually completing a single as he looked discontent with his batting partner Yashasvi Jaiswal for denying a double in the ninth over. He stared at Jaiswal before grounding his bat at the non-striker's end. Karn Sharma missed the chance to run him out due to a lack of awareness.

Aaron told ESPNCricinfo:

“I think Pat Cummins in whatever decisions he has been taking is good, except for the toss decision in the last game. As a bowler, in whatever seasons he has played, he has been better this season. His plans are clear. He will be an important bowler against Sanju Samson, especially in the middle.”

Cummins is the second-highest wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2024. The Aussie speedster has scalped 16 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.41. He, however, managed just one wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1. The Sunrisers lost that game by eight wickets.

“He pressed the attack button slightly early” – Varun Aaron’s advice to Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Varun Aaron has advised Sanju Samson to play more cautiously in the pressure-filled IPL playoffs. He pointed out that Samson went hard against RCB a little early and in the process, threw away the chance to finish the game. Aaron said:

“I think Sanju Samson was slightly rash in the last game. He pressed the attack button slightly early and should have waited, especially when you have a target. He could have done that easily, and there wouldn’t have been any nerves. He will definitely look to prove his worth and take the momentum into the T20 World Cup.”

Despite his failure against RCB, Samson has been brilliant for RR in IPL 2024. He has amassed 521 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 155.52, including five half-centuries. The Kerala batter has been rewarded for his good form with a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

