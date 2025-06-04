"In 2009, we were one game away" - Former RCB star's emotional statement after team clinches IPL 2025 title

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Ross Taylor shared a heartfelt message after the franchise's historic win in the IPL 2025 final. Under Rajat Patidar’s leadership, RCB edged out the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to secure the title on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Kiwi cricketer, who spent three seasons with RCB from 2008 to 2010, posted on Instagram, recalling how the team came close to winning the title in 2009, only to fall short against the Deccan Chargers (Hyderabad) by six runs in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 41-year-old also extended 'special congratulations' to veteran Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Taylor wrote:

“I was there in the very first season back in 2008, when the journey began. Just a year later, in 2009, we were one game away from lifting the trophy that final still feels like yesterday. To see @royalchallengers.bengaluru finally win it after all these years fills me with immense pride. So many great players have worn that jersey. I know all of us are celebrating this moment with the fans today.”

“Special congratulations to @virat.kohli . You’ve been the face of RCB, carrying the hopes of millions with unmatched dedication and belief. No one deserves this more,” he added.

Ross Taylor played 22 matches for RCB over three seasons, scoring 517 runs at an average of 30.41, including two half-centuries.

“I just backed myself” - Krunal Pandya reflects on his match-winning performance in IPL 2025 final

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the IPL 2025 title by defending a total of 190, edging out the Punjab Kings by six runs. Krunal Pandya was the key contributor with the ball, delivering an impressive spell of 17/2 from four overs, earning him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Reflecting on his performance during the post-match presentation, the all-rounder said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“When we batted, we realised the slower you bowl the better it is. In this format, you need guts to do it. I just backed myself, thought I'll vary my pace and keep it on the slower side more often. My biggest strength has been to learn what the situation requires. I knew I had to be brave to get wickets tonight.”

“Thought I'd do that by bowling slow. If you'd have bowled quick, it'd have been a good wicket. But if you mixed it up it was tougher. Pitch actually got easier in the second innings. Have enjoyed my time with RCB so far, I said on day one I wanted to win. I told Hardik too that the Pandya household will have nine trophies in 11 years,” he added.

Overall, the 34-year-old took 17 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.29, and he scored 109 runs, including a half-century, across seven innings.

