“In one of the formats in the India team, he could easily be the captain” – AB de Villiers on Sanju Samson

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers recently hailed Sanju Samson, calling him a "wonderful captain." The legendary batter believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper possesses all the traits to lead Team India in one of the three formats.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, AB de Villiers said:

“Sanju Samson is an incredible player and got all the credentials to be a wonderful captain. Who knows? In one of the formats in the India team, he could very easily be the captain there.”

So far, Samson has won 16 out of 33 games for RR at a win percentage of 48.48. He led the Royals to the IPL 2022 final but failed to clear the last hurdle against the Gujarat Titans. He will now look to guide RR to their second IPL title in IPL 2023.

As far as IPL 2023 is concerned, RR won their opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs but lost their home game versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five runs.

Besides the Indian Premier League, Samson led India A to a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand A in a three-match unofficial ODI series last year.

Sanju Samson and Co. to next face off against Delhi Capitals

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will next lock horns with David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

The Jaipur-based franchise will be keen to return to winning ways in the upcoming clash.

DC, on the other hand, are chasing their first win of the IPL 2023 season, having lost their first two games against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) by 50 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, Samson will look to continue his exploits with the bat after scoring 55 off 32 balls and 42 off 25 deliveries against SRH and PBKS, respectively.

The right-hander has been exceptional over the last few years. He has amassed 458 runs in 17 IPL games at a strike rate of 146.79. Overall, the 28-year-old has amassed 3623 runs in 140 matches, including three tons and 18 half-centuries.

