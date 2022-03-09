[In Pictures] Rahul Chahar ties the knot with Ishani Johar in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar married Ishani Johar on Wednesday in a grand ceremony as part of a destination-themed wedding in Goa. Rahul's cousin Deepak Chahar and his friend from under-19 cricket days Shivam Mavi also graced the event.

The pair enjoyed the festivities to the fullest by participating enthusiastically in all of the activities. Over the last couple of days, Chahar and his family members have shared a few pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi functions.

Chahar took to his official Instagram handle today to post a couple of snaps from his wedding ceremony and announced that he is now officially married. In the pictures, fans can catch a glimpse of the lovely pair posing after tying the knot.

The 22-year old leg spinner shared the following post and captioned it:

"Our Happily ever after !!"

"You don't even know where Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are" - Aakash Chopra questions T20 team selection

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is not impressed by the inconsistent selection decisions of the Indian selectors. He pointed out that they were selecting players and then dropping them without giving players significant chances.

According to Chopra, Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were also victims of such treatment as they were in the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup but dropped soon after.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"It is sad because too many changes are happening. COVID has made the selectors' job very easy, they can pick everyone. But after that, you become trigger-happy. The two spinners you had picked in the T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have picked them with closed eyes, you don't even know where Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are."

Last month, the Punjab Kings signed Chahar for 5.25 crores at the IPL mega-auction. This meant that his association with the Mumbai Indians came to an end after four seasons.

