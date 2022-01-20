"I feel he will get an IPL contract also" - Aakash Chopra picks Rassie van der Dussen as his Player of the Match for the 1st India vs South Africa ODI

Aakash Chopra feels Rassie van der Dussen will be part of IPL 2022 and will also showcase his wares with the bat in the tournament.

Van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 129 off just 96 deliveries in the first ODI of the three-match series against India. His knock helped the Proteas set an imposing 297-run target for Team India, with the hosts eventually winning the encounter by 31 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that an IPL contract is awaiting Rassie van der Dussen. He said:

"My Player of the Match has to be Rassie. Rassie was classy. We have seen this form of him in the T20 World Cup and earlier as well and I feel he will get an IPL contract also."

The former India cricketer expects Rassie van der Dussen to shine with the bat in IPL 2022. Chopra reasoned:

"The auction is not too far. He will be part of an IPL team this time, will come and play as well, and will do well also. He plays spin well. He understands the pulse of white-ball cricket and South Africa won this match because of Rassie."

CricCircle @thecriccircle

#rassievanderdussen #CricketUpdates #CricketNews #cricketer #cricketfans Rassie van Der Dussen Failed to get a (NOC) From Cricket South Africa to join IPL 2021. Rassie van Der Dussen Failed to get a (NOC) From Cricket South Africa to join IPL 2021.#rassievanderdussen #CricketUpdates #CricketNews #cricketer #cricketfans https://t.co/rzbBEgGeBx

Van der Dussen, who has never played in the IPL, was signed as a replacement player by the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021. However, he could not join the franchise as he was reportedly denied a No Objection Certificate by Cricket South Africa due to an injury.

"For every Temba Bavuma, you need a Rassie van der Dussen" - Aakash Chopra

Rassie van der Dussen was at his attacking best against the Indian spinners

Reflecting on Van der Dussen's knock in yesterday's encounter, Aakash Chopra highlighted that he complemented Temba Bavuma extremely well. He elaborated:

"Temba Bavuma's runs were extremely important, a captain's knock when South Africa were slightly stuck, but for every Temba Bavuma, you need a Rassie van der Dussen. If Rassie had not been there, Temba Bavuma would not have been able to score that century."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that Van der Dussen exhibited an all-round game against both the spinners and the pacers. Chopra explained:

"He [Bavuma] scored a century and you reached 295 only because Rassie was there along with him. He showed that the time spent at the crease is absolutely critical, the time he spent in the Test came in handy for him. He played spin very well, he troubled you by playing the sweep shots and the reverse sweep. After that, he struck a few sixes against the fast bowlers as well."

Wisden @WisdenCricket



#SAvIND Rassie van der Dussen has had an astonishing start to his ODI career Rassie van der Dussen has had an astonishing start to his ODI career 👏#SAvIND https://t.co/kgEtB7iUNV

Also Read Article Continues below

Van Der Dussen's 129-run knock was studded with nine fours and four sixes. He was particularly aggressive against Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin and did not let them get into any rhythm.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rassie van der Dussen be a hot pick at the IPL 2022 auction? Yes No 5 votes so far