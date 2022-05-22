IND vs SA 2022: "God save Indian cricket!" - Furious fans slam selectors for ignoring Tripathi & Samson in T20I squad against South Africa

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the BCCI announced India's squad for the five-match T20 series against South Africa. While it seemed as though regular players KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would be rested, they have been named captain and vice-captain respectively.

Moreover, there were some questionable selections like that of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer. The trio haven't had quite the consistent IPL season with the bat and many were shocked that they were selected ahead of the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson.

Since 2021, Tripathi has scored a staggering 790 runs in the IPL and has shown great ability to shift gears, especially in the middle-overs. Sanju Samson has scored more than 850 runs in the same period and has played the role of a floater to perfection for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Fans on Twitter were gutted to see the selectors sticking to the same old method of giving a number of runs more importance than the intent with which they are scored. They also slammed the management for ignoring the hard work of Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw and Samson.

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Lolll. Samson dropped and V Iyer Lolll. Samson dropped and V Iyer 😂🙏 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



Good call to drop Shardul. And Ashwin is unlucky to miss out. BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Largely a good squad. Would ideally like Shaw & Tripathi to get in the schemes as soon as possible, but it won't happen without the ones who did well in India colours failing in India colours, despite a poor IPL.Good call to drop Shardul. And Ashwin is unlucky to miss out. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Largely a good squad. Would ideally like Shaw & Tripathi to get in the schemes as soon as possible, but it won't happen without the ones who did well in India colours failing in India colours, despite a poor IPL. Good call to drop Shardul. And Ashwin is unlucky to miss out. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Just realised Rahul Tripathi hasn't been picked and it's extremely sad to say the least. He's done everything he possibly can to get an opportunity. Hoping he makes it for the Ireland games with Rahul Pant and Shreyas likely to play the warmup against Leics #IndvsSA Just realised Rahul Tripathi hasn't been picked and it's extremely sad to say the least. He's done everything he possibly can to get an opportunity. Hoping he makes it for the Ireland games with Rahul Pant and Shreyas likely to play the warmup against Leics #IndvsSA twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

BALAJI @deep_extracover twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik I heard Dravid sir is a fan of Samson and knows his value on Australian decks, a strong backfoot player I heard Dravid sir is a fan of Samson and knows his value on Australian decks, a strong backfoot player 😳😳 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Feel for Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson, both deserve to be part of the T20 setup. Two of them have been showing very good consistency with healthy strike rate in IPL in the last few years - hoping both will be part of the Ireland T20 series. Feel for Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson, both deserve to be part of the T20 setup. Two of them have been showing very good consistency with healthy strike rate in IPL in the last few years - hoping both will be part of the Ireland T20 series.

Srini @softsignalout BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik What's happening with Shaw, fitness concerns or why exactly he's not there twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… What's happening with Shaw, fitness concerns or why exactly he's not there twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan I wish there was a press conference... I wish there was a press conference...

Manya @CSKian716 The sad part is we may not see Shaw in T20Is until the current bunch is completely transitioned out, which may be long after this WT20. The sad part is we may not see Shaw in T20Is until the current bunch is completely transitioned out, which may be long after this WT20.

Prithvi @Puneite_ BCCI has insulted all Punekars by not selecting Rahul Tripathi. BCCI has insulted all Punekars by not selecting Rahul Tripathi.

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque muje bas ye batado Venky Iyer aur Gaikwad lene ka kya matlab hai t20i team mei muje bas ye batado Venky Iyer aur Gaikwad lene ka kya matlab hai t20i team mei

absy @absycric How long till they appreciate the greatness that is Prithvi Shaw How long till they appreciate the greatness that is Prithvi Shaw

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket



But not Samson Tripathi ka understandable haiBut not Samson Tripathi ka understandable hai 👍But not Samson

Karthik Raj @kartcric Time for Sanju to score in the play-offs and do a Denesh Ramdin. Talk nah Chetan Time for Sanju to score in the play-offs and do a Denesh Ramdin. Talk nah Chetan

Rahul Warrier @rahulw_

Puzzled by Venkatesh.

Disappointing with lack of Samson and Tripathi. BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Nice to see DK, Hardik, Arshdeep and Umran in the squad.Puzzled by Venkatesh.Disappointing with lack of Samson and Tripathi. twitter.com/bcci/status/15… Nice to see DK, Hardik, Arshdeep and Umran in the squad.Puzzled by Venkatesh. Disappointing with lack of Samson and Tripathi. twitter.com/bcci/status/15…

Venkat @__veebee31 BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik No Samson? Are you kidding? twitter.com/bcci/status/15… No Samson? Are you kidding? twitter.com/bcci/status/15…

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#INDvSA No Sanju Samson in the T20I squad. Has a case over at bare minimum three players in that squad. There literally is no value for players playing high-impact knocks without big scores. No wonder a lot of capable hitters turn into anchors. No Sanju Samson in the T20I squad. Has a case over at bare minimum three players in that squad. There literally is no value for players playing high-impact knocks without big scores. No wonder a lot of capable hitters turn into anchors.#INDvSA

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Sanju had to be in this squad. Pretty sure he will replace Pant in Ireland but no reason not to pick him in both. Sanju had to be in this squad. Pretty sure he will replace Pant in Ireland but no reason not to pick him in both.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Some really exciting selections and well deserved ones along with some debatable ones as always. DK though, what a story. Hardik-DK clicking together for India will be a sight. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Some really exciting selections and well deserved ones along with some debatable ones as always. DK though, what a story. Hardik-DK clicking together for India will be a sight. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra India's squad selection highlights:



- Arshdeep and Umran gets their maiden call for SA T20i series.

- No Samson and Tripathi in the squad.

- KL Rahul captain, Pant Vice Captain.

- Hardik and Dinesh Karthik returns.

- Pujara returns to India's Test squad. India's squad selection highlights:- Arshdeep and Umran gets their maiden call for SA T20i series.- No Samson and Tripathi in the squad.- KL Rahul captain, Pant Vice Captain.- Hardik and Dinesh Karthik returns.- Pujara returns to India's Test squad.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for Rahul Tripathi. Has been a consistent run scorer in the IPL for last few seasons and has done no wrong to deserve a call when seniors are resting. Hopefully he'll be there for the Ireland tour. Sanju Samson the other one who deserved an opportunity too. Feel for Rahul Tripathi. Has been a consistent run scorer in the IPL for last few seasons and has done no wrong to deserve a call when seniors are resting. Hopefully he'll be there for the Ireland tour. Sanju Samson the other one who deserved an opportunity too.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Since last season, Tripathi has scored 790 runs @ 150.2 SR. No one has scored more runs than him at a better SR. Closest is Maxwell - 781 runs @ 152.8 SR. Since last season, Tripathi has scored 790 runs @ 150.2 SR. No one has scored more runs than him at a better SR. Closest is Maxwell - 781 runs @ 152.8 SR.

Darpan Jain @darpanjain103 What makes Rahul Tripathi's exclusion worse is the fact that he is not inconsistent either. He averages 31.6 and strikes at 150.19 in the IPL since 2021.



To put this into perspective, that's more than Rohit Sharma (24.96 at 124.33) and Virat Kohli (27.46 at 118.80). What makes Rahul Tripathi's exclusion worse is the fact that he is not inconsistent either. He averages 31.6 and strikes at 150.19 in the IPL since 2021.To put this into perspective, that's more than Rohit Sharma (24.96 at 124.33) and Virat Kohli (27.46 at 118.80).

Mukul Ramnani @ictfanmr

ishan kishan strike rate 120

Ruturaj strike rate 110

Venkatesh iyer strike rate 107



Meanwhile from 2021

Rahul tripathi:- 790 runs 156 strike rate



Sanju samson:- 850+ runs 141 strike rate #ShameonBCCI you guys deserve to lose wc if you select teams like thatishan kishan strike rate 120Ruturaj strike rate 110Venkatesh iyer strike rate 107Meanwhile from 2021Rahul tripathi:- 790 runs 156 strike rateSanju samson:- 850+ runs 141 strike rate #ShameonBCCI you guys deserve to lose wc if you select teams like that ishan kishan strike rate 120 Ruturaj strike rate 110 Venkatesh iyer strike rate 107 Meanwhile from 2021Rahul tripathi:- 790 runs 156 strike rateSanju samson:- 850+ runs 141 strike rate

K.I.N.G 18 @stankohli18 @mufaddal_vohra Imagine tripathi scoring 100 tonight. Whole cricket twitter will burst out on selectors. @mufaddal_vohra Imagine tripathi scoring 100 tonight. Whole cricket twitter will burst out on selectors.

Vibhor Shrivastava Entertainment @VibhorVse20 Until and unless India won't give chances to players like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in T20 cricket we will not do well in this format.

In T20 cricket you need intent merchants not every player should be anchor in your team. Until and unless India won't give chances to players like Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in T20 cricket we will not do well in this format.In T20 cricket you need intent merchants not every player should be anchor in your team.

Vandit Jain @vanditjn27 @CricCrazyNIKS Some official really needs to publicly explain what Samson has to do in order to get a consistent run in the team and what Tripathi needs to do in order to be selected for the team @CricCrazyNIKS Some official really needs to publicly explain what Samson has to do in order to get a consistent run in the team and what Tripathi needs to do in order to be selected for the team

𝚁𝚒𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚓 @rituraj45_ Rahul Tripathi is going through the same what SKY went through.

Reached the point that they had no idea what to do to get the maiden call up for the squad. Rahul Tripathi is going through the same what SKY went through.Reached the point that they had no idea what to do to get the maiden call up for the squad.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 To not have Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the squad is just not acceptable. Both have had a good tournament, scored a lot of runs and in fact better players of pace than one's in there. Just baffling to not have them in the squad #INDvSA To not have Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the squad is just not acceptable. Both have had a good tournament, scored a lot of runs and in fact better players of pace than one's in there. Just baffling to not have them in the squad #INDvSA

Prathisha #HallaBol @prathi_17_18



@BCCI @SGanguly99 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik Taking ruthuraj gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer but not Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi?! What the hell is this! Taking ruthuraj gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer but not Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi?! What the hell is this!@BCCI @SGanguly99 twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் @theumpires_call No Samson, no Rahul Tripathi. Pretty much sums up India's T20I approach, I guess. No Samson, no Rahul Tripathi. Pretty much sums up India's T20I approach, I guess.

Akram Khan @AkramK2108 More than Rahul Tripathi Sanju Samson's non-selection is shocking,



He is definitely btr than Ishan Kishan at this point of time r any time......! More than Rahul Tripathi Sanju Samson's non-selection is shocking,He is definitely btr than Ishan Kishan at this point of time r any time......!

Deepak Sandhu @2545deepak #IndvsSA Retweet if you think Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi deserve to be in team india #EngvsInd Retweet if you think Sanju Samson and Rahul tripathi deserve to be in team india #EngvsInd #IndvsSA https://t.co/HymRxfDBQD

Rajdeep Saha @Journalist_RD #BCCI #IndvsSA twitter.com/bcci/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik No Tripathi but Venkatesh? No Tripathi but Venkatesh? 😬 #BCCI #IndvsSA twitter.com/bcci/status/15…

Harman @Harmannnn12 Tripathi doing suryakumaryadav today Tripathi doing suryakumaryadav today

Deep Point @ittzz_spidey Don't know why Rahul Tripathi is not selected?.!Nothing but it's India's loss.!One of the best uncapped batsman in this season.! Don't know why Rahul Tripathi is not selected?.!Nothing but it's India's loss.!One of the best uncapped batsman in this season.!

* @deepcuv twitter.com/bcci/status/15… BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik twitter.com/bcci/status/15… https://t.co/8T9KLHcEbq

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#INDvSA There was room for both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the T20I squad ahead of as many as three players imo. But they got overlooked as usual. Samson should have been there at least, if not Tripathi. It's not like they are one season wonder after all. There was room for both Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the T20I squad ahead of as many as three players imo. But they got overlooked as usual. Samson should have been there at least, if not Tripathi. It's not like they are one season wonder after all. #INDvSA

Srini @softsignalout Runs & only sheer weight of runs determine T20I selections. Few like KL before & this season Hardik seem to be grasped & sorted it.



To see Eng so far ahead of most of them in LOI batting range & batting talent is perplexing. None of the major teams have adopted it consistently Runs & only sheer weight of runs determine T20I selections. Few like KL before & this season Hardik seem to be grasped & sorted it.To see Eng so far ahead of most of them in LOI batting range & batting talent is perplexing. None of the major teams have adopted it consistently

Balashankar Prasanna @BalashankarPra4 BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik If you have wondered why India haven't won the trophy since the 2007 edition, here's your answer. If you keep rewarding runs at mediocre SR, you are never going to dominate the format. It's really a pity this is happening despite hosting the best T20 league in the world. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… If you have wondered why India haven't won the trophy since the 2007 edition, here's your answer. If you keep rewarding runs at mediocre SR, you are never going to dominate the format. It's really a pity this is happening despite hosting the best T20 league in the world. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS BCCI @BCCI T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik T20I Squad - KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik And then we wonder why people play a less SR but look to score more runs. That's what gets them to the team. The wheel has to be broken. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… And then we wonder why people play a less SR but look to score more runs. That's what gets them to the team. The wheel has to be broken. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik get India call-ups

On the positive side of things, the selectors recognized the resurgence of the experienced Dinesh Karthik and have named both him and Hardik Pandya in the squad.

The 36-year-old has been quite vocal about his dream of representing India in at least one more World Cup, and this series will give him an opportunity to prove his mettle. Pandya has made a comeback after a significant absence caused by injuries. He has been batting at No.4 for his IPL franchise.

So it will be interesting to see whether Pandya bowls and also whether he is once again assigned the finishing role alongside Karthik. Umran Malik sent shivers down the spine of opposition batters with his searing pace this IPL season. The 22-year-old has been one of the finds of the season and will hopefully have an impact for India.

One of the most interesting inclusions is that of Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer hasn't taken as many wickets for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. But his incredible economy and ability to bowl yorkers almost at will at the death have been recognized by the selectors.

With the T20 World Cup just a few months away, this series against a strong South African side could go a long way in determining the future of a number of players.

