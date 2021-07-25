IND vs SL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his XI for 1st T20I, leaves out Ishan Kishan

Aakash Chopra has put forward his playing XI for the first India-Sri Lanka ODI. The lineup has as many as six changes from the one that took the field in the final ODI on Friday. The cricketer-turned commentator said he has tried to be 'fair' with the players while keeping an eye on the T20 World Cup as well.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal formed Aakash Chopra's top-order for the game. He chose Padikkal to replace Manish Pandey who, according to him, is out of the race for the World Cup. Chopra said:

"I'll try to be fair in my playing XI. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are at the top. I am playing these two openers still because continuity is very important to me plus both of them have a chance to play in the T20 World Cup and are in good form."

Chopra went on to explain why he chose Padikkal over Pandey in his starting XI. He told ESPNcricinfo:

"Devdutt Padikkal will come at three as a replacement to Manish Pandey because the latter hasn't scored runs in the three opportunities and I personally don't see him in the team for the T20 World Cup. Ruturaj is on my mind but you can't give a chance to everyone."

In the middle-order, Aakash Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav, followed by the last game's debutant and second-highest scorer for India, Sanju Samson. The former opener reproached the dilemma put up by Ishan Kishan's snub from the final ODI but ultimately chose Samson for continuity.

"At four I have got SKY (Suryakumar Yadav), he has played some special cricket so far so you've got to keep him. Then I am playing Sanju Samson at five. The problem is I don't know whom to be fair with because you first gave ODI debut to Ishan, he made a fifty, the second match he got out early so you played Sanju in the third game."

"Ishan Kishan played the last T20I against England but here Sanju Samson played the last game and scored 46. Leaving out either of them will be unfair but I am going with Sanju because he played the last game," he added.

No Rahul Chahar in Aakash Chopra's playing XI

Aakash Chopra let go of Krishnappa Gowtham, who gave India their first breakthrough on Sunday and replaced him with Krunal Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy formed his frontline spin department followed by the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar. He said:

"Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya will be back for me; sorry, Krishanappa Gowtham. I would love to play Varun Chakravarthy because, in the jigsaw puzzle of the Indian team, it's only a mystery spinner that can make them more potent."

Aakash Chopra revealed why he chose Chahal over Rahul. He said:

Yuzvendra Chahal will partner him. I want to play Rahul Chahar but not ahead of Chahal. Finally, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar."

The first T20I will be played at the same venue as the ODI series - R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - and will kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Aakash Chopra's Playing XI for the first T20I: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy