IND vs SL 2021: Ishan Kishan grateful for wishes and support after dream ODI debut

Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut a match to remember after smashing a half-century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Kishan was selected as India's wicket-keeper in the absence of Sanju Samson. India were sent in to bowl first and the youngster looked very secure behind the stumps throughout the innings. Kishan was also celebrating his birthday during the match and wishes constantly poured in for him on social media.

Chasing 263, Ishan Kishan entered the fray at number three with India on 58/1 after Prithvi Shaw's blistering innings. He was sent in ahead of Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey and definitely made it count. Kishan smashed his very first ball for a six and finished with 59 runs off 42 balls. The 23-year-old's knock included eight boundaries and two maximums before he was caught behind off Lakshan Sandakan.

My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country 🇮🇳💙😍 pic.twitter.com/YzjWtSjnT2 — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan's fellow cricketers and fans had plenty of praise to offer as India completed a seven-wicket victory. Many wished him for his birthday and also congratulated him for his great knock, on social media.

After the match, Kishan took to his Twitter account to thank all his supporters. He also promised to continue working hard to give his best for the national team.

Ishan Kishan becomes first Indian cricketer to score fifties on both T20I and ODI debut

Ishan Kishan has grabbed every opportunity presented to him in international cricket so far. He made a fifty on his T20I debut against England and has now repeated the feat on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. Kishan also added that it was a dream come true for him and that he considered wearing the Indian blue an honor.

5⃣0⃣ on T20I debut ✅

5⃣0⃣ on ODI debut ✅@ishankishan51 knows a thing or two about making a cracking start 💪 💪 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/rf0sHqdzSK pic.twitter.com/i4YThXGRga — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

Ishan Kishan, who turned 23 years old yesterday, is still extremely young. Though he may not be able to retain his place once all the first-choice players return, knocks such as these will remind the selectors of his immense quality. If Kishan can perform consistently across the Sri Lanka tour, he may even earn a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Kishan's knock helped India win the first ODI against Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 80 balls to spare. It was a comfortable victory for the Indian team, as they were superior in all three departments. Prithvi Shaw was awarded the Player of the Match for providing a blistering start to the chase at the top of the order.

India enter the second ODI with a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The match is scheduled to take place on July 20.

