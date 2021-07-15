[Watch] "Overacting karte hi chaanta aayega" - Kuldeep Yadav mimics Kohli, Dhoni in fun charades game with Yuzvendra Chahal

With just three days to go before they step onto the cricket field together, spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were involved in a fun game of charades on Thursday.

The BCCI shared a short clip from the game where Kuldeep Yadav could be seen trying to make his partner guess the names of four Indian players without saying a word.

The left-arm wrist-spinner's hilarious descriptions of Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rishabh Pant were met with Yuzvendra Chahal's typical banter, making for a brilliant moment of camaraderie between the two.

You can watch the full video here:

Fun guaranteed when "Kul-Cha" are in one frame 😁 🎥



Who is excited to watch this duo in action in the #SLvIND series? #TeamIndia 🇮🇳@imkuldeep18 | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/pkpRPn9JfV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's friendship both on and off-field has been much-publicized. The duo started their IPL careers with the same team - Mumbai Indians - and made their way into the national team at the same time as well.

After seeing immense success and sharing a whopping 324 wickets between them, the pair is once again together at what could be a major inflection point in their careers.

The upcoming Sri Lanka series comes at a time when the duo is struggling for form and have recently lost their place to newer players.

A good tour here would bring both of their careers back on track, while a few poor outings could potentially push them into an abyss.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in the T20 World Cup looks unlikely: Deep Dasgupta

Speaking on the subject recently, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta had opined that currently, the odds of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal featuring together in the T20 World Cup were 'unlikely.'

He asserted that the Sri Lanka series would be very crucial in this regard.

"At the moment, it looks unlikely. To be very honest, I see Rahul Chahar ahead of Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal). A lot will depend on the Sri Lanka series and obviously on the IPL as well. As for Kuldeep, he has not been the preferred bowler for more than a year and a half. So, it looks unlikely to me as of now. I don't know what will happen in six months."

India and Sri Lanka will clash in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on July 18.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar