India all-rounder and MI captain in IPL 2025 seen with injury in eyebrow region [In Picture] 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted with an injury on his left eyebrow region on Thursday, May 1. Pandya had a plaster over his left eyebrow when he walked out for the toss in MI's away fixture with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

While it is not yet confirmed how Pandya sustained this injury, it can be assumed that it occurred during training. The toss, meanwhile, was won by RR's stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (regular captain Sanju Samson has been ruled out with a side strain), who opted to bowl first, citing the dew factor later during the night.

You can see a picture of Pandya at the toss here:

MI, who are currently ranked third in the IPL table, have won five games in a row and staked their claim to make it to the playoffs after a disheartening start to the season. The five-time IPL winners had earlier won just one game out of the first five that they had played, only for their fortunes to turn suddenly.

Hardik Pandya picked up his best-ever T20 figures in IPL 2025

Pandya has led MI with distinction this season, and will be keen on taking them to the playoffs. Although the franchise have India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in their ranks, they have entrusted Pandya to do the job for them in the IPL.

In the 10 matches that he has played so far in this campaign, Pandya has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 160.29. Although he averages a measly 21, he has hit six sixes this season, and that is what MI need from him when he walks out to bat lower down the order.

With the ball, the MI skipper has picked up 12 scalps and even returned with figures of 5-36 against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season. These figures, incidentally, are Pandya's best in this format of the game overall. However, he has been slightly expensive this season, bowling at an economy rate of 9.11.

