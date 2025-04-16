India Women batting star cheers for PBKS after their incredible win over KKR in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

India Women batting star Harleen Deol was seen cheering for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) after their stunning win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 match. Punjab beat Kolkata in a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday, April 15, to win by 16 runs.

Harleen Deol was in the stadium to witness the epic contest. She was all fired up and ecstatic after the win, cheering out loud and expressing her joy, as she held the PBKS flag.

"Punjabi aagye oye," she was heard screaming in joy.

Watch the moment in a video below posted by PBKS on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle -

After getting all out for 111, PBKS bundled KKR out for just 95. Punjab not only registered a thrilling win but a historic one, as they defended the lowest total in the history of the IPL. They continue their momentum this season with four wins from six games and eight points in the bag.

PBKS shock KKR to record massive win in IPL 2025

Batting first in this game, PBKS were bowled out for just 111 runs in 15.3 overs. Openers Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) were the only significant run-scorers for them. KKR's bowlers came all guns blazing as Harshit Rana picked three wickets while spin twins Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine bagged two each.

It was a forgettable start to the chase for KKR as they lost both their openers with just seven runs on the board. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi stitched a crucial partnership, and it looked like they were back on track.

They soon lost both the set batters and PBKS triggered a collapse that none would have imagined. They kept picking wickets and there was no stopping the hosts who bundled KKR out for just 95 runs in 15.1 overs to pull off an unbelievable victory.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of the show with figures of 4/28 from four overs while Marco Jansen (3/17) also played a key role. It was an absolute nightmare for KKR as they were handed a loss that will be extremely tough to digest.

